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Jul 25, 2026 4:00am PT

Nike Releases New Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Comic’ Sneakers: Here’s Where To Shop a Pair Online

By

Rudie Obias

Nike

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Throughout his career in the NBA, Michael Jordan made a massive impact on the court, as one of the best players in the league. He also made an impact in pop culture with his Nike signature shoes, which have been getting various updates and rereleases in new colorways over the years.

Nike is set to reintroduce the Air Jordan 4 sneakers, originally released in 1989, in a new “Comic” colorway for a new generation of fans. The signature shoes drop on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT during this year’s San Diego Comic Con, but can be purchased on Nike.com.

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$230

Buy Now at Nike

Priced at $230, the Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers are designed from premium materials, such as a mixture of authentic and synthetic leather upper with a fresh look and clean feel that has a retro appeal, but with a comic book twist.

In addition, the sneakers have the iconic “Jumpman” logo in action as a superhero on their tongues, head-turning netting, the “Nike Air” logo on each heel, transparent air bubble in each midsole and prominent flash wings on the fire pink collar. These sneakers have a classic look with loads of style that works just as well over 35 years later in 2026, as they did back in 1989.

Nike

Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Comic’ Sneakers

Release date: Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

$230

Buy Now at Nike

The Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Comic” sneakers come in an off-white, anthracite and fire pink colorway that’s great for casual use.

And if you’re a Nike Member, you can get free shipping on orders over $50 and higher. But if you’re not a member, then your order has to be more than $75 to get free shipping.

Not a member? You can sign up to be a Nike Member to get benefits from the sports apparel company, such as free shipping, expert advice on sports and style, exclusive experiences, early access to new drops, special discounts and deals, no receipt returns and much more. Sign up is free for those with an email address.

Available starting on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, the new Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Comic” sneakers come in unisex sizes and is priced at $230 at Nike.com. The sneakers come in big kid, little kid and baby/toddler sizes too, starting at $90.

$230

Buy Now at Nike

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