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Jul 22, 2026 8:37am PT

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Merch Swings Into Stores With Luxury Watches, Lego Sets, Funko Collectibles and More

By

Anna Tingley

Marvel is spinning a wide retail web ahead of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Disney and Marvel have unveiled a new assortment of “Spider-Man” merchandise timed to Sony’s theatrical release on July 31. The collection spans apparel, accessories, toys, plush and collectibles from brands including Adidas, Aéropostale, Funko, Hasbro and Little Words Project.

One of the most exciting partnerships is a limited-edition Citizen watch featuring exclusive dial artwork from Marvel illustrator Adam Kubert. The new timepiece is embossed with a design of Spider-Man swinging through a cityscape with luminous web detailing and the letters “THWIP” etched into the dial and caseback. The release, which officially arrives Aug. 1, is limited to 1,500 pieces worldwide and comes with a limited-edition collectible pin.

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The rest of Marvel’s merch lineup is more typical. On the fashion side, Adidas has released its latest Spider-Man collaboration, while Aéropostale is offering a collection of graphic tees inspired by the web-slinging superhero. Little Words Project has also entered the Marvel universe for the first time with a line of beaded bracelets featuring superhero-inspired colors, imagery and motivational phrases.

Collectors can pick up several new Funko figures based on “Brand New Day,” including a 10-inch Jumbo Spider-Man Pop priced at $39.99. The assortment also includes standard and metallic Spider-Man figures, keychains, a figure depicting the hero in his “No Way Home” suit and an oversized Hulk Pop.

Hasbro’s toy range, meanwhile, includes a pair of soft-foam Gamma Smash Fists designed for role-play, a talking Hulk mask, a Savage Smash Hulk figure, a light-up Spider-Man mask and a glow-in-the-dark Nerf web blaster. The Hulk-heavy merchandise is worth a second glance: in the past, licensed toys have offered early clues about the movie’s characters and action sequences. Previously revealed Hasbro figures and Lego sets feature Spider-Man confronting Hulk, while other sets have provided advance looks at villains including Tombstone and Scorpion.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” marks Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker and follows the events of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Shop the best “Spider-Man” merch below:

Pop! Jumbo Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

Buy Now $39.99

Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash Lego Set

Buy Now $89.95

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spirit Jersey

Buy Now $90

Hulk Gamma Smash Fists

Buy Now $24.99

Adidas DON Issue 8

Buy Now $120

LIMITED-EDITION

Spider-Man Swings Citizen Watch

PREVIEW Now $525

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Fleece

$6.99 $22.99 70% off

Buy Now

Aéropostale Spider-Man Arachnids Sweatpants

Buy Noaw $38.47

Spider-Man Big Feet Plush

Buy NoW $34.99

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