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Jul 23, 2026 8:12am PT

Olivia Rodrigo Teams With Etsy on Handmade Daisy Chain Fields Merch Collection Ahead of Inaugural Festival

By

Anna Tingley

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The flower crown is still a festival staple according to Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer has launched a new collection of handmade merchandise for her inaugural Daisy Chains Music Festival, which is exclusively available on Etsy starting today. The Etsy shop features products designed with 10 female-owned shops from across the country.

The lineup includes embroidered patches, pressed-flower bookmarks, temporary tattoos, painted lockets, flower crowns, playing cards and beaded daisy jewelry. Prices range from under $10 for select temporary tattoos to $150 for handmade hair accessories. Other items include a $16.99 junk journal kit and $22 custom playing cards.

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“I recently made a video for my song ‘the cure’ using all handmade props and sets, which really inspired me,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “This collection, that I got to create with an incredible group of women, brings to life pieces that fit perfectly into the world of Daisy Chain Fields.”

The partnership will extend beyond the online collection with an Etsy Creative Village at Daisy Chain Fields, Rodrigo’s inaugural music festival, taking place Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, Calif. The activation will allow attendees to shop the collection, meet participating sellers and personalize select products alongside the makers. Etsy is also promising festival-exclusive keepsakes and hands-on creative experiences.

Touting an all-female lineup, Daisy Chain Fields will take place at Irvine, California’s Great Park on Aug. 29. The one-day fest will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio.

Net proceeds from the festival will benefit the Daisy Chain Fields Fund, which supports organizations including Baby2Baby, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Women’s Law Center and Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

The Olivia Rodrigo x Daisy Chain Fields collection is available now exclusively through Etsy.

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