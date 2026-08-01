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Aug 1, 2026 10:02am PT

Inside Lollapalooza’s Biggest Brand Activations: From Nütrl Vodka Seltzers to a Coca-Cola Roller Rink

Dozens of brands are offering giveaways and limited-edition merch on the festival grounds this year.

By Anna Tingley

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Lollapalooza’s 2026 lineup stretches far beyond the eight stages scattered throughout Chicago’s Grant Park.

As Lorde, Charli xcx, Jennie, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Summit, Olivia Dean and The xx take the stage, dozens of brands are setting up their own miniature festival destinations, offering everything from Nütrl vodka seltzers (including their just-released peach flavor) and frozen cocktails to beauty touch-ups, roller-skating, skateboarding demonstrations and a Ferris wheel overlooking the grounds.

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The four-day festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2. Below, find a guide to the biggest sponsored activations festival-goers can visit between sets. If you can’t make it in person, the sets are streaming live on Hulu and Disney+.

Nütrl

Nütrl Vodka Seltzer, an official sponsor of the festival, is pouring Strawberry, Pineapple, Orange and its newer Peach flavor at a dedicated on-grounds site throughout the weekend. The space also features games, photo moments and daily giveaways, giving attendees a reason to stay beyond the time it takes to pick up a can.

T-Mobile Club Magenta

T-Mobile’s Club Magenta functions as one of the festival’s more practical pit stops where attendees can charge a dying phone, get out of the crowds for a moment and potentially leave with free merchandise.

The carrier also has one of the most visible sponsorships on the grounds, with its name attached to one of Lollapalooza’s two main stages. Entry to the club is reserved for T-Mobile customers.

Bud Light Sound Bar

The Bud Light Sound Bar serves as a miniature dance club inside the larger festival, with live DJs, cold beer and limited-edition merchandise drops throughout the weekend. Attendees can also enter for the chance to receive an upgrade to the festival’s VIP areas.

That Tito’s Thing

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is leaning into an old-school telephone theme with “That Tito’s Thing at Lolla Is Calling.” The space offers cocktails, midday crafts and additional surprises for attendees who “answer the call” between performances.

Toyota Music Den

Toyota’s Music Den returns to Grant Park’s Rose Garden with its own programming and a collection of customizable festival souvenirs. Visitors can make beaded charms, collect festival bandanas and pose for fisheye portraits inside the activation.

Chase Freedom Cashback Club

Chase cardholders can bring as many as three guests into the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, a shaded space featuring giveaways and social-media-friendly photo moments. All Chase debit and credit cardholders can also receive complimentary chargeFUZE portable battery rentals, while space inside the club is available on a first-come basis.

Venmo’s Vibe Village and Stack Shop

Venmo is behind two experiences this year. The Venmo Stack Shop allows Cashless users to create customized festival accessories, while the larger Vibe Village combines beauty services, local shopping and food.

The village’s Glam Suite offers festival touch-ups, while Chicago vendors sell charms and other merchandise. Its food lineup includes Gangnam Market, Matcha Cita, Candycopia, Molly’s Cupcakes, Push Sushi, Pink Mu, Kong Dog and several additional local businesses.

PayPal and Venmo users can also receive a one-time $10 Lollapalooza Cashless credit by registering their wristbands with one of the payment services, while supplies last.

Snapchat Charm Bar and Deck

Snapchat is giving attendees two reasons to open the app. At the Snapchat Charm Bar, fans can take a photobooth portrait and turn the image into a customized keychain decorated with their choice of charms.

Over at Perry’s Stage, users can show the Snapchat app to enter the elevated Snapchat Deck, which offers refreshments and a less-crowded view of the electronic music stage. Visitors are encouraged to share footage from the deck through Snapchat Spotlight.

Google Backstage

Google Shopping is turning attendees into honorary headliners at Google Backstage. Guests can pick up a mock backstage pass, virtually try on outfits, step behind a DJ booth and compete for prizes and VIP upgrades. The adjacent Google Green Room provides a place to sit down and recharge afterward.

L.O.L. Surprise! On Tour

L.O.L. Surprise! is bringing its collectible dolls to Grant Park with mystery prizes, Music Festival Dolls and an installation tied to the toy brand’s collaboration with Jennie, who is among this year’s Lollapalooza headliners.

Casa Bacardí

Located near Buckingham Fountain, the returning Casa Bacardí is one of the festival’s biggest alcohol activations. The tropical space serves rum cocktails and hosts DJs and live performers throughout the weekend, including a scheduled Walshy Fire set and performances from Puerto Rican group Las Bompleneras.

Hollister Feel Good House

Hollister’s Feel Good House offers DJ sets, a charm bar, photo opportunities and a place to escape the summer heat. The clothing retailer has also released an official Hollister x Lollapalooza merchandise collection, available from the merch tent near Buckingham Fountain.

Comfort Colors Studio

Comfort Colors is translating its expansive T-shirt palette into a color-focused studio. Festivalgoers can take aura photographs, pose in chromatic mirrors and return each day for collectible pins and limited airbrushed merchandise.

Coca-Cola Roller Ring

One of the weekend’s most elaborate installations is Coca-Cola’s full roller rink. Visitors can borrow skates, circle the branded ring and pick up an ice-cold Coke before heading back to the stages.

Hacienda Patrón

Hacienda PATRÓN brings a taste of Jalisco to Grant Park with a two-story installation serving handcrafted tequila cocktails and tacos. The 21-and-over activation also features vinyl DJ sets and unannounced surprises throughout the weekend.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Juicy Lab

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Juicy Lab gives overheated festivalgoers a skincare reset. Visitors can cool down with chilled Hydro Boost Water Gel and learn about the brand’s lightweight moisturizing products before returning to the crowds.

Bubba Drip Bar

Drinkware brand Bubba is offering custom charm-making, laser engraving, photo opportunities and water stations. Attendees can personalize their reusable cups and bottles at the so-called Bubba Drip Bar.

Liquid I.V. Flavor House

The Liquid I.V. Flavor House is serving hydration mixes and alcohol-free mocktails alongside giveaways and surprise DJ sets. Flavors include the new Ring Pop Cherry, Rainbow Sherbet and Raspberry Lemonade.

The Beat Suite by Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty’s Beat Suite serves as the festival’s primary glam station, with hair and makeup refreshes, opportunities to personalize seasonal beauty trends and access to festival-exclusive products.

Dunkin’ Refresherland

Dunkin’ is keeping the crowd caffeinated and cooled down at Refresherland, where visitors can sample the chain’s fruit-flavored Refreshers and pick up exclusive festival merchandise.

Motorola Razr Wheel

Motorola has brought an observation wheel to Grant Park. The Razr Wheel lifts riders above the festival grounds for panoramic views and photo opportunities, while the surrounding activation offers giveaways and other interactive experiences tied to the brand’s foldable phones.

Burberry Her Pop-Up

The Burberry Her Pop-Up translates the fragrance collection’s fruity, dessert-inspired notes into an immersive installation. Attendees can explore the perfumes through treats, scent-testing stations and photo moments.

Welch’s Fusions Ultimate Remix Experience

Welch’s is handing out free samples of its Fusions fruit snacks, which combine multiple fruit flavors in a single bite. Visitors can also vote on a future flavor combination and participate in additional giveaways and surprises.

Heinz Sauce Stop

Heinz once again sponsors Chow Town, Lollapalooza’s sprawling collection of Chicago food vendors. Its Sauce Stop gives attendees another branded photo opportunity before they pick up food nearby.

The BeatBox Sour Spot

BeatBox is spotlighting its Xtreme Sour Black Cherry drink with a matching photo installation and daily merchandise giveaways. Prizes include fanny packs, graffiti-style hats, bandanas, hand fans, keychains and customized disposable cameras.

Listerine Swish Tour

Listerine is using Lollapalooza as a stop on its limited-run Swish Tour, where visitors can try several mouthwash intensities, including a new Extra Mild option.

Josh Cellars

At “Good Times With Josh Cellars,” wine drinkers can sample the brand’s collection, including Seaswept and the newly introduced Seaswept Sparkling. The activation is positioned as a relaxed stop for wine between afternoon sets.

Aperol Day Club

Aperol’s Day Club brings the Italian aperitivo to Lollapalooza, inviting groups to take a break from the crowds over Aperol Spritzes.

Jack Daniel’s Music and Karaoke Experience

Jack Daniel’s is offering fans their own turn behind the microphone at Cocktail North. The activation combines live karaoke with frozen cocktails and a lounge area for resting between performances.

Kona Big Wave Outpost

Kona Big Wave has erected a branded half-pipe where professional skateboarders perform live demonstrations each day from noon to 6 p.m.

Red Bull Refuel Station

Near Perry’s Stage, Red Bull is combining a service station, car wash and dance party aesthetic. The Refuel Station serves frozen drinks, mocktails and slushies alongside continuous DJ sets.

Kidzapalooza Activations

Lifeway Kefir serves as the presenting sponsor of Kidzapalooza, Lollapalooza’s children’s area. Families can attend live performances, participate in interactive activities and receive free samples of Lifeway Kefir and ProBugs products.

SmartyPants Vitamins is hosting a play-based installation centered on creativity and imagination, while Siete Foods is handing out snacks and offering crafts and a coloring station for children.

Re

Conservation organization Re is inviting visitors to “Take a Wild Break” inside an immersive sound booth that uses audio and haptic effects to transport participants to ecosystems including Tanzania and California’s redwood forests. The space also includes giveaways and a wildlife-themed photo wall.

Lolla Girl

Etty Lau Farrell’s Lolla Girl installation rounds out the Vibe Village programming with games, a photobooth and limited-edition merchandise. The activation is inspired by the fashion, community and colorful aesthetic that have surrounded Lollapalooza since its early years.

Lollapalooza’s broader roster of 2026 partners also includes Allianz, Airbnb, Hulu, BMI, Uber, Uber Eats, Cutwater, Señorita, Waterloo, REVERB and Musically Fed, though the festival’s public on-site guide does not detail separate consumer activations for each of those companies. Hulu and Disney+ are serving as the official streaming destinations for select performances throughout the weekend.

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