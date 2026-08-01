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Aug 1, 2026 9:58am PT
Lollapalooza 2026 Livestream Schedule: Where and When to Stream Every Set Live Online
By
Anna Tingley
Henry Redcliffe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Lollapalooza is streaming live on Disney+ and Hulu for the first time this year.
Lorde, Charli xcx, Jennie, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Summit, Olivia Dean and The xx take the stage throughout the four-day fest, which runs from July 30 – Aug. 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Coverage is split across two simultaneous channels, allowing viewers to switch between artists performing on two of the festival’s stages.
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The livestream officially opens each day at 3:45 p.m. ET, with the first performances generally beginning shortly after 4 p.m. Sets continue late into the evening, with several broadcasts running past 11 p.m. ET. Access is included with an eligible Hulu or Disney+ subscription but the livestream is only available during the event.
STREAM LOLLAPALOOZA ON HULU Free Trial
STREAM LOLLAPALOOZA ON DISNEY+
Other artists set to perform throughout the weekend include Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, Clipse, Major Lazer, the Chainsmokers, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jade, Audrey Hobert, Zara Larsson, Sienna Spiro, Boys Noize, Fakemink, Sombr, Wolf Alice, Geese, Aespa, Disco Lines, Freddie Gibbs, Little Simz, Kwn, Duke Dumont, Trixie Mattel, Empire of the Sun and many more.
Below, check out the full Lollapalooza 2026 schedule, and stream all the acts live online on Hulu and Disney+.
Channel 1
- 4:20 p.m. — Between Friends
- 5:30 p.m. — 5 Seconds of Summer
- 6:35 p.m. — Boys Noize
- 7:45 p.m. — Empire of the Sun
- 8:50 p.m. — Wet Leg
- 10 p.m. — Lorde
Channel 2
- 4:05 p.m. — Haute & Freddy
- 5:10 p.m. — SB19
- 6:15 p.m. — Blood Orange
- 7:20 p.m. — Audrey Hobert
- 8:25 p.m. — Sombr
- 9:30 p.m. — John Summit
- 11:05 p.m. — Worship
Friday, July 31
Channel 1
- 4:05 p.m. — I-Dle
- 5:10 p.m. — Lyny
- 5:40 p.m. — Skye Newman
- 6:25 p.m. — Zara Larsson
- 7:30 p.m. — Yungblud
- 8:30 p.m. — Sidepiece
- 9:30 p.m. — The Smashing Pumpkins
- 11:10 p.m. — Major Lazer
Channel 2
- 4:05 p.m. — Slayyyter
- 4:30 p.m. — Claire Rosinkranz
- 5:35 p.m. — Notion
- 6:40 p.m. — Suki Waterhouse
- 7:55 p.m. — Lil Uzi Vert
- 9:05 p.m. — Mustard
- 10:10 p.m. — Charli xcx
- 11:40 p.m. — Not for Radio
Saturday, Aug. 1
Channel 1
- 4:05 p.m. — Cortis
- 5 p.m. — Wolf Alice
- 6:10 p.m. — Khamari
- 7:05 p.m. — Whethan
- 8:20 p.m. — Ethel Cain
- 9:30 p.m. — Olivia Dean
- 11:05 p.m. — Jennie
Channel 2
- 4:10 p.m. — Ayybo
- 5:30 p.m. — Leon Thomas
- 6:35 p.m. — Clipse
- 7:45 p.m. — The Neighbourhood
- 8:50 p.m. — Geese
- 9:55 p.m. — Disco Lines
Sunday, Aug. 2
Channel 1
- 4:05 p.m. — Waylon Wyatt
- 5:15 p.m. — Dombresky
- 6:25 p.m. — Yoasobi
- 7:35 p.m. — Duke Dumont
- 8:45 p.m. — Aespa
- 9:50 p.m. — Tate McRae
- 11:10 p.m. — The xx
Channel 2
- 4:05 p.m. — Adéla
- 4:45 p.m. — Amber Mark
- 5:55 p.m. — Muna
- 7 p.m. — Jade
- 8:10 p.m. — Beabadoobee
- 9:15 p.m. — Turnstile
- 10:20 p.m. — The Chainsmokers
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