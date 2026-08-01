Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu

Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input

Got a Tip?

Newsletters

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition

U.S.

Asia

Global

Variety

Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu

Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input

Variety Plus Icon Read Next: These Coffee Table Books Make the Perfect Gift This Holiday Season

Home Shopping News

Aug 1, 2026 9:58am PT

Lollapalooza 2026 Livestream Schedule: Where and When to Stream Every Set Live Online

By

Anna Tingley

Henry Redcliffe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lollapalooza is streaming live on Disney+ and Hulu for the first time this year.

Lorde, Charli xcx, Jennie, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Summit, Olivia Dean and The xx take the stage throughout the four-day fest, which runs from July 30 – Aug. 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Coverage is split across two simultaneous channels, allowing viewers to switch between artists performing on two of the festival’s stages.

Related Stories

The livestream officially opens each day at 3:45 p.m. ET, with the first performances generally beginning shortly after 4 p.m. Sets continue late into the evening, with several broadcasts running past 11 p.m. ET. Access is included with an eligible Hulu or Disney+ subscription but the livestream is only available during the event.

STREAM LOLLAPALOOZA ON HULU Free Trial

STREAM LOLLAPALOOZA ON DISNEY+

Other artists set to perform throughout the weekend include Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, Clipse, Major Lazer, the Chainsmokers, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jade, Audrey Hobert, Zara Larsson, Sienna Spiro, Boys Noize, Fakemink, Sombr, Wolf Alice, Geese, Aespa, Disco Lines, Freddie Gibbs, Little Simz, Kwn, Duke Dumont, Trixie Mattel, Empire of the Sun and many more.

Below, check out the full Lollapalooza 2026 schedule, and stream all the acts live online on Hulu and Disney+.

Channel 1

4:20 p.m. — Between Friends

5:30 p.m. — 5 Seconds of Summer

6:35 p.m. — Boys Noize

7:45 p.m. — Empire of the Sun

8:50 p.m. — Wet Leg

10 p.m. — Lorde

Channel 2

4:05 p.m. — Haute & Freddy

5:10 p.m. — SB19

6:15 p.m. — Blood Orange

7:20 p.m. — Audrey Hobert

8:25 p.m. — Sombr

9:30 p.m. — John Summit

11:05 p.m. — Worship

Friday, July 31

Channel 1

4:05 p.m. — I-Dle

5:10 p.m. — Lyny

5:40 p.m. — Skye Newman

6:25 p.m. — Zara Larsson

7:30 p.m. — Yungblud

8:30 p.m. — Sidepiece

9:30 p.m. — The Smashing Pumpkins

11:10 p.m. — Major Lazer

Channel 2

4:05 p.m. — Slayyyter

4:30 p.m. — Claire Rosinkranz

5:35 p.m. — Notion

6:40 p.m. — Suki Waterhouse

7:55 p.m. — Lil Uzi Vert

9:05 p.m. — Mustard

10:10 p.m. — Charli xcx

11:40 p.m. — Not for Radio

Saturday, Aug. 1

Channel 1

4:05 p.m. — Cortis

5 p.m. — Wolf Alice

6:10 p.m. — Khamari

7:05 p.m. — Whethan

8:20 p.m. — Ethel Cain

9:30 p.m. — Olivia Dean

11:05 p.m. — Jennie

Channel 2

4:10 p.m. — Ayybo

5:30 p.m. — Leon Thomas

6:35 p.m. — Clipse

7:45 p.m. — The Neighbourhood

8:50 p.m. — Geese

9:55 p.m. — Disco Lines

Sunday, Aug. 2

Channel 1

4:05 p.m. — Waylon Wyatt

5:15 p.m. — Dombresky

6:25 p.m. — Yoasobi

7:35 p.m. — Duke Dumont

8:45 p.m. — Aespa

9:50 p.m. — Tate McRae

11:10 p.m. — The xx

Channel 2

4:05 p.m. — Adéla

4:45 p.m. — Amber Mark

5:55 p.m. — Muna

7 p.m. — Jade

8:10 p.m. — Beabadoobee

9:15 p.m. — Turnstile

10:20 p.m. — The Chainsmokers

Loading comments...