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Apr 15, 2026 7:18am PT
Hot Off Coachella Performance, Justin Bieber Brings the Cool Factor With ‘ChillPill” Portable Fan Collab
By Tim Chan
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Tim Chan
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Justin Bieber headlined Coachella for the first time last weekend, playing a set of new songs and nostalgic hits alike before thousands of fans in the 90-degree desert heat. But the “Yukon” singer is also helping fans cool off with a new collaboration with Shark ChillPill, the new portable 3-in-1 cooling device from the renowned home and beauty appliance brand.
Bieber has teamed up with Shark on a limited-edition SKYLRK edition of the ChillPill, which features the handheld fan and mister in a custom “Heat” colorway. SKYLRK says the color nods to a “peak desert inferno,” though longtime Bieliebers may also find it similar to the album cover and merch for the singer’s 2020 album, Changes.
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LIMITED-EDITION RELEASE
Shark ChillPill Personal Fan – SKYLRK Edition
Buy Now $150
Unlike a basic handheld fan, the Shark ChillPill offers three ways to help you stay cool in hot climates. In addition to a high-speed bladeless fan, the ChillPill features a cooling evaporative mist and an “InstaChill” cooling plate that you can apply directly onto the skin. Shark says the cooling plate — which was inspired by cryo therapy — can lower skin temperature “by up to 16°F on contact.”
The palm-sized device fits easily in your hands, or you can clip it onto a bag, exercise bike or even a monitor at work. The ChillPill also has a fold-out design that lets it convert into a standing fan. A single charge gets you up to 11 hours of battery life.
The original ChillPill launched a few weeks ago and some colorways are already sold out online, with Bieber’s SKYLRK edition selling fast now. This is a limited-edition release that’s only available on SharkNinja.com. You can find additional colorways on Amazon.com.
As for Bieber, the singer returns to the desert for Weekend Two of Coachella on Saturday. Find last-minute tickets here.
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