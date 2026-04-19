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Apr 19, 2026 10:54am PT
Fake ‘Retreat,’ Real Product: The Hot Sauce in ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat’ Is Now Available to Buy Online
By Tim Chan
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Tim Chan
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Amazon’s second season of its social experiment series, “Jury Duty,” ended this month, with the reveal that unwitting series star Anthony Norman had been working for a family-owned hot sauce company that didn’t actually exist in real life.
WATCH “JURY DUTY: COMPANY RETREAT”
But while “Rockin’ Grandmas” was a fictitious firm that formed the basis of “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (streaming free on Prime Video) fans of the show can now actually purchase Rockin’ Grandmas products in real life.
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Prime Video and Dave’s Gourmet have launched a lineup of four hot sauces under the ”Rockin’ Grandma’s” moniker, with the sauces inspired by the comedy series and popular restaurant-style condiments. The collection features a Jamaican Jerk (Off) Sauce (their name, not ours); a “smoky sauce” with habanero, chipotle and passion fruit; an original hot sauce made with habanero, mustard and honey; and a “sweet sauce” that adds a touch of pineapple and mango to the ingredient list.
AS SEEN ON TV
Rockin’ Grandma’s Sauce Variety Pack
Amazon has the sauces available for purchase individually as 148 ml. bottles or as part of this “Greatest Hits Hot Sauce Collection” variety pack.
Buy Now On Amazon $34.99
The hot sauce bottles come in fun and colorful branding that nods to themes and motifs from the show along with a hangtag displaying the Prime Video and “Jury Duty” show logos. The catchphrase: these sauces will “rock your socks off.”
“We loved the idea that something living inside a world created for one person could make its way into the real world for many more to enjoy,” says Matthew Insolia, President of Dave’s Gourmet, which also makes its own line of condiments and pasta sauces available online. “Now fans of the show can taste it. No acting required.”
Series star Norman was hired a “temporary employee” to assist at a corporate retreat for Rockin’ Grandma’s, with the weekend then covered documentary-style for “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.” Of course, unbeknownst to Norman, the entire experience was staged for the TV show. The finale episode, which aired April 3, saw Norman helping to save Rockin’ Grandma’s from being sold, after which the cast revealed the truth to the 25-year-old “temp,” who was awarded $150,000 for his participation on the show. The finale was followed by a reunion episode hosted by actor James Marsden, who played himself in the first season of “Jury Duty.”
While the show is over, you can still buy the Rockin Grandma’s hot sauces online at Amazon, and Amazon Prime members can stream “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” online free on Prime Video. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial here to watch the show for free and get free shipping on the sauces, in addition to a host of other Prime member deals and offers.
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Of course, Rockin Grandma’s Hot Sauce is not to be confused with Grandma’s Hot Sauce, an independently-owned small business in the UK producing hot sauces inspired by founder Kapana Feldano’s grandmother’s upbringing and recipes from the West Indies. You can shop Grandma’s Hot Sauce and its line of wiri wiri and scotch bonnet pepper-inspired condiments online here.
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