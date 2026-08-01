Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu

Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input

Got a Tip?

Newsletters

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition

U.S.

Asia

Global

Variety

Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu

Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input

Variety Plus Icon Read Next: These Coffee Table Books Make the Perfect Gift This Holiday Season

Home Shopping News

Aug 1, 2026 12:00pm PT

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Two-Night Pro Wrestling Event Live Online for Free

By

Rudie Obias

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After a thrilling and dazzling Night of Champions, WWE travels to Minnesota for an epic WWE SummerSlam — a premium live event starting on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The two-night event features six title bouts, including matches for the Women’s World Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship and others.

Watch on DirectV

In 2025, WWE drew in upwards of 1.7 million viewers for SummerSlam. The company hopes that this year’s major would bring in even more viewers. In addition, it’s likely there would be celebrity fans in-attendance during the event, such as Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus and others.

Related Stories

In fact, Grammy-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to perform the U.S. national anthem before the action begins on night two.

When Is 2026 WWE SummerSlam? Date, Time

SummerSlam takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2. The start time is 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT for both nights.

How to Watch 2026 WWE SummerSlam Live Online

For 2026, SummerSlam is available to livestream on ESPN Unlimited. And while the sports streaming service doesn’t offer a free trial to watch the WWE event for free, you can sign up for a five-day free trial to DirecTV, which offers access to ESPN Unlimited.

DirecTV

unlimited cloud DVR Included

DirecTV

DirecTV is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home.

Get 5-day Free Trial

Priced at $59.99/month for the first month of service ($89.99/month afterwards), you get access to the streaming service’s “Entertainment” package for SummerSlam on ESPN Unlimited, along with over 90 other local, broadcast and cable channels. The streamer comes with unlimited cloud DVR for recording programming, as well as an additional 105 channels from DirecTV’s “MyFree” networks. It also comes with access to Disney+ and Hulu, all with a five-day free trial.

ESPN

Access 10 ESPN Networks

ESPN Unlimited

Get all ESPN networks with one streaming service

Get ESPN Unlimited

The WWE event livestreams on ESPN Unlimited, so the only way to watch it is to purchase a subscription starting at $29.99/month.

Subscribe to ESPN Unlimited for the WWE premium live event starting at $29.99/month. Aside from SummerSlam, ESPN Unlimited is home to all things ESPN with access to all of its networks and streaming services, like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, SECN, ACCN, SECN+ and ACCNX.

Meanwhile, you can go with a subscription to the Disney Streaming Bundle — which includes ESPN Unlimited, Hulu and Disney+ — starts at $35.99/month, an almost 40% savings on all three services.

While some WWE events in the past have been pay-per-view, SummerSlam is not a PPV event, so there is no PPV price needed. You can watch SummerSlam online simply with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Main Card

WWE SummerSlam Main Card: Night One, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Liv Morgan (champion) vs. Iyo Sky — Women’s World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)

CM Punk (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes — Undisputed WWE Championship

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley)

WWE SummerSlam Main Card: Night Two, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Seth Rollins — World Heavyweight Championship

Penta (champion) vs. Chad Gable — WWE Intercontinental Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia or Lash Legend (ladder match) — Interim WWE Women’s Championship

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor Singles

Trick Williams (champion) vs. Baron Corbin — WWE United States Championship

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam on TV

SummerSlam event is streaming live exclusively on ESPN Unlimited online, so it is not airing ESPN on cable TV. If you want to watch SummerSlam on TV, you can watch it on your smart TV through the DirecTV or ESPN app.

Livestream all of the WWE SummerSlam action online starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 on DirecTV or ESPN Unlimited.

watch on ESPN Unlimited

Later in the week, tune into ‘WWE Raw” and “WWE Smackdown” after SummerSlam.

Loading comments...