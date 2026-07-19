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Jul 19, 2026 6:00am PT

How to Watch the World Cup Final Halftime Show Live Online

Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS are set to perform during Sunday's match.

By Anna Tingley

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The FIFA World Cup is getting its own Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first time.

Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS will co-headline the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, during the championship match between Spain and Argentina. Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York’s PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also take part in the performance, which was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

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The easiest way to watch the World Cup final halftime show online in the U.S. is through a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, which will broadcast the match in English.

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Cord-cutters can stream Fox through platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

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For Spanish-language coverage, the match and halftime show will air on Telemundo and stream live on Peacock, which holds the tournament’s Spanish-language streaming rights in the U.S.

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The World Cup Final kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium — the FIFA-designated name for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — meaning the halftime show will likely begin sometime after 4 p.m., depending on stoppage time and the pace of the match.

The show is being produced in partnership with Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative seeking to raise $100 million to expand access to education and soccer programs for children around the world.

The performance will take place during the final between defending champion Argentina and Spain. Argentina advanced after defeating England 2-1 in the semifinals, while Spain secured its place with a 2-0 victory over France.

Stream the World Cup halftime show live online here.

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