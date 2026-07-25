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Jul 25, 2026 2:00pm PT

Here’s How to Watch 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Live Online

By

Rudie Obias

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

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At the halfway point of the 2026 season, the league goes into the 22nd edition of the WNBA All-Star Game. The best and brightest players, like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray, Olivia Miles, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and others, compete for the All-Star Game MVP Trophy.

The WNBA All-Star Game: Team Spoon vs. Team Coop takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois tonight, Saturday, July 25. The game broadcasts on ABC and livestreams on DirecTV and ESPN Unlimited.

Get: Directv 5-day Free Trial

And since this is the WNBA All-Star Game, it’s very likely there might be a few celebrity fans at the United Center to enjoy the weekend too. Popular WNBA fans who may be in attendance, include Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Jason Sudeikis and others. To see who’s at the game, you have to watch online.

When Is WNBA All-Star Game 2026?

The WNBA All-Star Game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, with the preshow coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

WNBA All-Star Game 2026: How to Watch the Game Live Online for Free

The game is available to watch on ABC, so you can watch with a subscription to DirecTV, which comes with a 5-day free trial. The broadcast network is also available on Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN Unlimited.

Sling TV

50+ Channels

Sling TV

Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

Get Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Sling Orange + Blue package starting at $60.99/month. The package includes ABC and ESPN, as well as more than 50 other channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR for recording programming and a library of free-to-watch on-demand movies and TV shows.

DirecTV

unlimited cloud DVR Included

DirecTV

DirecTV is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home.

Get 5-day Freec Trial

Priced at $59.99/month for the first month of service ($89.99/month afterwards), you get access to the streaming service’s “Entertainment” package for the WNBA All-Star Game on ABC, along with over 90 local, broadcast and cable channels. The streamer comes with unlimited cloud DVR for recording programming, as well as an additional 105 channels from DirecTV’s “MyFree” networks.

ESPN

Access 10 ESPN Networks

ESPN Unlimited

Get all ESPN networks with one streaming service

Get ESPN Unlimited

Get an ESPN Unlimited subscription here for $29.99/month, which will get you instant access to the livestream online. Unlike pay-per-view events, the WNBA All-Star Game is available to stream online free for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

For new subscribers, ESPN Unlimited bundle comes with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99/month. The bundle comes with ESPN Unlimited, as well as Disney+ and Hulu for free when you purchase access to the livestream feed.

However, the streaming service doesn’t come with a free trial, but there’s a clever workaround, if you want to watch ESPN Unlimited for free. Learn more about how to watch online for free here.

ESPN Unlimited features everything that ESPN has to offer, including access to all of its networks and streaming service, like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN on ABC, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+. It’s the ideal streamer for sports fans who want it all.

Fubo

Cancel Anytime

Fubo

Starting at $63.99 for the first month of service ($88.99/month afterwards)

Get 5-day Free Trial

Fubo is one of the best options for streaming the WNBA All-Star Game. The service features ABC for the WNBA All-Star Game. It even has more than 220 live TV channels for cable-free streaming and an unlimited cloud DVR. Watch the event with Fubo’s 5-day free trial. You can even stream on up to two devices at the same time.

Hulu

Comes with Hulu, DIsney+ and ESPN Unlimited

Hulu + Live TV

Prices start at $89.99/month.

Get 3-day Free Trial

For great option for to watch the WNBA All-Star Game, check out Hulu + Live TV for live channel streaming with access to ABC and ESPN. Starting at $89.99/month, the streaming service has more than 90 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and broadcasts on ABC tonight, Saturday, July 25. Watch on TV through your local ABC affiliate, or livestream online with DirecTV.

Get: Directv 5-day Free Trial

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