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Apr 18, 2026 9:01am PT

WWE WrestleMania 42 Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Two-Night Pro Wrestling Event Live Online

By

Rudie Obias

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

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After a thrilling and dazzling WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago, WWE travels to Las Vegas for an epic WWE WrestleMania 42 — a premium live event starting on Saturday, Apr. 18.

The event features eight title bouts, including matches for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Women’s World Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championship, WWE Women’s Championship and others.

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watch WWE WrestleMania 42 on ESPN Unlimited

In 2025, WWE made news with WrestleMania 41 becoming the highest-grossing event in the company’s history. Last year’s event increased viewership by 114% year-over-year from 2024. With growth like that, it’s very likely that 42 may overshadow 41.

Want to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is 2026 WWE WrestleMania 42? Date, Time

WrestleMania 42 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Apr. 18 and Sunday, Apr. 19. The start time is 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT for both nights.

How to Watch WrestleMania 42 Live Online

The two-night WWE event livestreams exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, so the only way to watch it is to purchase a subscription starting at $29.99/month.

Subscribe to ESPN Unlimited for the WWE premium live event starting at $29.99/month. Aside from WrestleMania 42, ESPN Unlimited is home to all things ESPN with access to all of its networks and streaming services, like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, SECN, ACCN, SECN+ and ACCNX.

In addition, you can go with a subscription to the Disney Streaming Bundle — which includes ESPN Unlimited, Hulu and Disney+ — starts at $35.99/month, an almost 40% savings on all three services.

While some WWE events in the past have been pay-per-view, WrestleMania 42 is not a PPV event, so there is no PPV price needed. You can watch WrestleMania online simply with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

WWE WrestleMania 42, Main Card

Check out the main card for both nights below, and stream it on ESPN Unlimited here.

WrestleMania 42 Main Card: Night One, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Randy Orton — Undisputed WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (champion) vs. Liv Morgan — Women’s World Championship

AJ Lee (champion) vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Fatal 4-Way: Irresistible Forces (champion) vs. Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria — Women’s Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Logan Paul, Austin Theory and iShowSpeed vs. The Usos and LA Knight

WrestleMania 42 Main Card: Night Two, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

CM Punk (champion) vs. Roman Reigns — World Heavyweight Championship

Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley — WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Trick Williams — United States Championship

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ladder Match: Penta (champion) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio — Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

How to Watch WrestleMania 42 on TV

WrestleMania 42 event is streaming exclusively on ESPN Unlimited online, so it is not airing ESPN on cable TV. If you want to watch WrestleMania on TV, you can watch it on your smart TV through the ESPN app.

Livestream all of the WWE WrestleMania 42 action online starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Apr. 18 and Sunday, Apr. 19 on ESPN Unlimited. Preshow begins at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT for both nights.

watch WWE WrestleMania 42 on ESPN Unlimited

Later in the week, tune into “WWE Smackdown” after WrestleMania 42.

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