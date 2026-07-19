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Jul 19, 2026 8:30am PT

FIFA World Cup Final 2026 Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Spain vs. Argentina Online

By

Rudie Obias

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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After a month of gameplay, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final starts on Sunday, July 19. For the 23rd edition of the international soccer tournament final, the match takes place at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

If you want to catch the final live, the match broadcasts on FOX in English, as well as Telemundo in Spanish. It also livestreams on FOX One and Peacock, respectively.

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The World Cup closing ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT before the match begins. It features performances from Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams, while it also has influencer IShowSpeed and actor Tom Cruise making special appearances.

And ahead of Spain vs. Argentina, Jennifer Hudson performs the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Additionally, Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform during the World Cup Final Halftime Show with an approximate start time of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson is set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before kickoff.

The World Cup Final may be a draw to a number of celebrity soccer fans, such as Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Rafael Nadal and others, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Drake and more. Tune-in to see which celebrities are attending the final match.

And with so much star power on and off the pitch, the World Cup Final is expected to be a ratings win for all networks that are broadcasting and live-streaming the match.

How to Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Live Online

Want to watch FOX, or Telemundo online for free? You can get access to these networks through streaming platforms, like DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, FOX One and others. In fact, some of these streamers offer free trials too.

DirecTV

DirecTV

Get 5-day Free Trial

DirecTV is offering a five-day free trial, which will let you watch FOX, as well as Telemundo for free. There’s an app available that comes with key features, including unlimited DVR storage and up to three devices to stream. In addition, you’ll get access to local and cable channels.

For FOX and Telemundo, you can sign up for DirecTV’s “Entertainment” Signature Package for $59.99 for the first month of service ($89.99/month afterward) and get more than 90 channels.

Fox Corp.

FOX One

Get 3-day free trial

FOX has its own streaming service called FOX One, which features every network under the FOX umbrella, including FOX News, FOX Weather, FOX Nation, FOX Business, FOX Sports, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Network and your local FOX station. FOX One starts at $19.99/month ($199.99/year), or you can signup with the service as a channel add-on for Prime Video. In fact, go with Prime Video and get a three-day free trial just for signing up.

Please note: You have to be a subscriber to Prime Video to get FOX One as an add-on channel.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to exclusive shopping deals and events — such as Black Friday in November — and much more. Learn about Amazon Prime and its benefits here.

NBCUniversal

Peacock

Get Peacock

The World Cup Final livestream on Telemundo is accessible on Peacock, so the best way to watch the tournament in Spanish is to get a subscription to the streaming services at $10.99/month.

Not a subscriber? You can get a Peacock monthly subscription to stream the World Cup Final online, and keep it to watch other hit movies and TV shows – including “Wicked: For Good,” “Hamnet,” “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules” and others.

Luckily, the 23rd edition of the World Cup Final is not a pay-per-view event, so there is no PPV price needed. You can watch the Spanish-language broadcast online simply with a Peacock subscription.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Get Sling TV

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Sling Blue package, which goes for $45.99/month. The package includes FOX*.* World Cup fans can broadcast the match in Spanish on Telemundo, which is featured in the Sling Latino package for just $10/month.

Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

Fubo

Fubo

Get 5-day Free Trial

Fubo offers a five-day free trial for new users who sign up, and the streaming service includes access to FOX, as well as Telemundo. The service offers a promo that’ll get you up to $30 off the first month at $63.99 (reg. $88.99/month) for the Fubo Pro plan. Once set up, customers get access to the FOX One streaming service (via Fubo login credentials) and more than 220 live TV channels too.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

Get 3-day Free Trial

Hulu + Live TV, which has a three-day free trial, gives you access to FOX and Telemundo, along with more than 100 live TV channels for $89.99/month. The streaming service is bundled with an expanded content library with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited at no additional cost.

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