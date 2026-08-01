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Aug 1, 2026 2:00pm PT

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Boxing Title Bout Online for Free

By

Rudie Obias

Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

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In a title bout for the championship, American Lamont Roach, Jr. takes on Mexican boxer William Zepeda in a 12-round match. What’s on the line? The vacant WBC Lightweight title belt. At the end of the match, one of these fighters will have the title — or it will end with a draw.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, Roach, Jr. (25-1-3) vs. Zepeda (33-1-0) takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Ringwalk for the main event is expected around 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

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For the Golden Boy Promotions bout, the WBC Lightweight title is up for grabs with Roach proving that he has what it takes to win (as the former a WBA Super Featherweight champion), while Zepeda is ready to compete that the highest level with his first title fight. Although both are elite boxers, Roach is favored to win the bout and the vacant title belt.

Meanwhile, since the event is in Las Vegas, a few celebrities may be in attendance during the main event, such as boxing fans Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Drake, Justin Bieber and others.

DAZN

DAZN

watch on DAZN

Roach, Jr. vs. Zepeda is available as a premium live boxing event, so it’s free to watch for DAZN subscribers. Not a DAZN subscriber? Right now, you can purchase access to the event starting at $24.99/month. In addition, DAZN’s “Ultimate Tier” plan goes for just $49.99/month to get access to 12 PPV events throughout the year at no extra cost. It’s just a flat monthly subscription price. The plan gets you access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries.

DirecTV

DirecTV

Get 5-day Free Trial

DirecTV’s Entertainment Package is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home. Starting at $59.99 for the first month of service ($89.99/month afterwards), you get access to more than 90 channels. For the Roach, Jr. vs. Zepeda bout, you’ll get access to the match broadcasting on TNT and truTV. Sign up for a five-day free trial to watch for free.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Get Sling TV

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Blue package is priced at $45/month. The package includes TNT and truTV. Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

Get 3-day Free Trial

Starting at $89.99/month, Hulu + Live TV is a great option for live channel streaming the match with access to TNT and truTV, along with more than 100 other channels. It also comes with access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Get HBO Max

While HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, the streaming service starts at $10.99/month for the ad-supported plan. To go ad-free, prices jump up to $18.49/month or $22.99/month for ad-free programming in 4K Ultra HD. However, you can get HBO Max bundle with Hulu and Disney+ starting at $19.99/month.

Sign up to watch Roach, Jr. vs. Zepeda online, along with other TV shows, like “Peacemaker,” “The Penguin,” “The Gilded Age,” “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” “Hacks,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and hit movies, like “Superman,” “Warfare,” “Sinners” and others. You can access live sports for pro leagues, like MLB and MotoGP.

The fights during the boxing event are free to watch for subscribers. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 1, Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda is available to livestream on DAZN, as well as TNT or truTV via DirecTV.

Main Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Lamont Roach, Jr. vs. William Zepeda – Main Event; WBC Title Fight

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla (champion) vs. Robson Conceicao — Co-Main Event; IBF Title Fight

Welterweight: Raul Curiel vs. Quinton Randall — NABF Title Fight

Heavyweight: Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Uila Mau

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs. Jorge Lagunas

Light Middleweight: Charles Conwell vs. Paul Kroll

Middleweight: Fabian Guzman vs. Aaron Coley

Lightweight: Dylan Capetillo vs. Juan Carlos Becerril

Super Bantamweight: Gael Cabrera vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo

Lightweight: Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Yeyery Castillo

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