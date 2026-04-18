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Apr 18, 2026 9:00am PT

Here’s Where to Watch the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Online for Free

By

Rudie Obias

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

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Now that the 2025-26 NHL regular season is finished, brackets are set and the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting on Saturday, Apr. 18. The top 16 teams, such as the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and others, in contention to hoist the Stanley Cup trophy.

For the postseason, NHL games are spread over five networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and truTV, as well as streaming services, like ESPN Unlimited and HBO Max. If you want to catch games, there are a number of ways to watch online.

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Get: Directv 5-day free Trial

When Are the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs games are scheduled on Saturday, Apr. 18 and run until the NHL Stanley Cup Final in June. Check out a complete NHL Playoffs season schedule here.

How to Watch the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV

Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. You can access games on your TV with one of these many affordable TV antennas, and playoff games are available to livestream online on a variety of platforms, such as DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and others. All of these services (with the exception of Sling) offer free trials that you can use to livestream NHL games online for free.

How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Online: Livestream Hockey Without Cable

Scroll down and check out the best ways to livestream the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

DirecTV

DirecTV

Get 5-day Free Trial

DirecTV’s Choice Package is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home. Starting at $59.99 for the first month of service ($94.99/month afterwards), you get access to more than 125 channels. For the NHL Playoffs, you’ll get access to games broadcasting on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and truTV.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Get Sling TV

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Sling Orange + Blue package going for half off your first month of service. The package includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and truTV. NHL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to get access to the NHL Network.

Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

Get 3-day Free Trial

Starting at $89.99/month, Hulu + Live TV is a great option for live channel streaming NHL games with access to SPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and truTV, along with more than 125 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.

Fubo

Fubo

Get 5-day Free Trial

Fubo is one of the best options for streaming NHL games because it’s the most comprehensive. The service features all four networks that broadcast games, including SPN, ESPN2 and ABC (no TNT and truTV). It even has more than 200 live TV channels for cable-free streaming. The streamer offers a 5-day free trial to try out the service before you commit.

ESPN

ESPN Unlimited

Get ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited includes everything ESPN has to offer, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN on ABC, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, SECN+, ACCNX and ESPN+. It includes live NHL games, as part of its service. You’ll get access to other sports leagues, like UFC, F1, MLB, NHL, La Liga and others. ESPN Unlimited goes for $29.99/month. You can get ESPN Unlimited bundles with Disney+ and Hulu for same price, $34.99/month.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Get HBO Max

While HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, the streaming service starts at $10.99/month for the ad-supported plan. To go ad-free, prices jump up to $18.49/month or $22.99/month for ad-free programming in 4K Ultra HD. However, you can also get HBO Max bundle with Hulu and Disney+ starting at $19.99/month.

Sign up to watch “NHL on TNT” online, along with other TV shows, like “Peacemaker,” “The Penguin,” “The Gilded Age,” “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” “Hacks,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and hit movies, like “Superman,” “Warfare,” “Sinners” and others. You can access live sports for pro leagues, like MLB and MotoGP.

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