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Jul 29, 2026 2:00pm PT
Here’s How to Watch MLS All-Star Game 2026 Live Online for Free
By
Rudie Obias
Luiza Moraes/Getty Images
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Keep that World Cup fever going with soccer‘s biggest and brightest stars taking to the pitch tonight for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. This is the fourth time since 2020 that the North American league has faced off against Mexico’s premier soccer league in an all-star game.
For 2026, the MLS All-Stars takes on the Liga MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The match takes place on Wednesday, July 29, with a kickoff start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
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Watch MLS ON APPLE TV
Want to watch the MLS All-Star Game live online? The best way for fans to tune-in to the match is with Apple TV, which also includes every MLS match throughout the 2026 season (including Leagues Cup, MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup Final). Subscribers can enjoy all of the action on the pitch at no additional cost, just the price of the streaming service’s subscription — no more MLS Season Pass needed to watch matches.
And since this is an all-star game, a few celebrities may be in attendance, such as soccer fans Will Ferrell, Matthew McConaughey, Drew Carey, Reese Witherspoon and others. Subscribe to Apple TV to see which celebrities are going to be at the match.
Courtesy of Apple
Every Match with No Blackout Dates
MLS All-Star Game 2026
Starting at $12.99/month, or $99/year
Get Apple TV 7-day Free Trial
To watch for free, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to watch hit Apple TV originals, including “Widow’s Bay,” “F1: The Movie,” “Pluribus,” “Severance,” “For All Mankind,” “Ted Lasso,” “Long Way Home,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Your Friends and Neighbors,” “Messi Meets America,” “The Morning Show,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Masters of the Air” and others. Afterwards, you can either cancel, or keep watching for $12.99/month, or $99/year.
Meanwhile, Apple TV offers all MLS matches, as well as prematch coverage, post-match analysis, match highlights, player profiles, interviews, team info, match replays and other extras, including MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, with no blackouts. The streaming service also comes with Spanish-language coverage.
Learn more and sign up to watch the 2026 MLS All-Star Game: MLS vs. Liga MX on Apple TV, below:
Watch MLS ON APPLE TV
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