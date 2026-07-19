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Jul 19, 2026 1:00pm PT

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: Here’s How to Watch the MLB Game Live Online

By

Rudie Obias

Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

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After the MLB All-Star Week, the two of the biggest markets go head-to-head to compete for bragging right of the best city in the league. We’d also see which is the better league, the National League or American League.

On Sunday, July 19, and the second game of a doubleheader, the Los Angeles Dodgers takes on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

watch on Sling TV

With L.A. competing against New York, it’s likely the game may features a slew of celebrities in attendance to support their favorite teams, such as Dodgers-fans Rob Lowe, Will Ferrell, Hailey Bieber and others, and Yankees-fans Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and more.

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Meanwhile, it’s a prime time game on a major broadcast network, so it’s likely that it’s going to be a big ratings draw.

When Is Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees 2026? Date, Time

Broadcasting on NBC, first pitch of the game is at 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT. However, NBC Sports‘ coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Online

The Dodgers-Yankees is available to stream on Sling TV online, while other way sto watch NBC without cable is through web-based cable alternative services, such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and others.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Get Sling TV

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming is with the Sling Orange + Blue package, which goes for $60.99/month afterwards. The package includes NBC, as well as more than 50 live channels, and 50 hours of cloud DVR to record programming. Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

DirecTV

DirecTV

Get 5-day Free Trial

DirecTV offers NBC with their “Entertainment” package and above with prices starting at $59.99 for the first month ($89.99/month afterward), while the service includes more than 90 channels — such as ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, FOX Sports, TNT and others. The streamer has a free 5-day trial available, which is more than enough time to watch online for free. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over.

NBCUniversal

Peacock

Get Peacock

The Dodgers-Yankees livestream is accessible on Peacock, so the best way to watch the game is to purchase a subscription starting at $10.99/month here. Not a subscriber? You can get a Peacock monthly subscription to stream L.A. Dodgers vs. New York Yankees online, and keep it to watch other hits – including “Obsession,” “The Wild Robot,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Reminders of Him,” “The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules” and others.

Fubo

Fubo

Get 5-day Free Trial

At $63.99 for the first month of service ($88.99/month afterwards), Fubo is one of the best options for streaming the Dodgers-Yankees game. The service features NBC, as well as more than 220 live TV channels for cable-free streaming and an unlimited cloud DVR. Watch the game with Fubo’s 5-day free trial. You can even stream on up to two devices at the same time.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

Get 3-day Free Trial

Starting at $89.99/month, Hulu + Live TV is a great option for live channel streaming access to NBC, along with more than 100 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.

watch on Sling TV

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