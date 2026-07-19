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Jul 19, 2026 1:00pm PT
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees: Here’s How to Watch the MLB Game Live Online
By
Rudie Obias
Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
After the MLB All-Star Week, the two of the biggest markets go head-to-head to compete for bragging right of the best city in the league. We’d also see which is the better league, the National League or American League.
On Sunday, July 19, and the second game of a doubleheader, the Los Angeles Dodgers takes on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
watch on Sling TV
With L.A. competing against New York, it’s likely the game may features a slew of celebrities in attendance to support their favorite teams, such as Dodgers-fans Rob Lowe, Will Ferrell, Hailey Bieber and others, and Yankees-fans Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and more.
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Meanwhile, it’s a prime time game on a major broadcast network, so it’s likely that it’s going to be a big ratings draw.
When Is Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees 2026? Date, Time
Broadcasting on NBC, first pitch of the game is at 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT. However, NBC Sports‘ coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Online
The Dodgers-Yankees is available to stream on Sling TV online, while other way sto watch NBC without cable is through web-based cable alternative services, such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and others.
Sling TV
Sling TV
Get Sling TV
Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming is with the Sling Orange + Blue package, which goes for $60.99/month afterwards. The package includes NBC, as well as more than 50 live channels, and 50 hours of cloud DVR to record programming. Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.
DirecTV
DirecTV
Get 5-day Free Trial
DirecTV offers NBC with their “Entertainment” package and above with prices starting at $59.99 for the first month ($89.99/month afterward), while the service includes more than 90 channels — such as ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, FOX Sports, TNT and others. The streamer has a free 5-day trial available, which is more than enough time to watch online for free. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over.
NBCUniversal
Peacock
Get Peacock
The Dodgers-Yankees livestream is accessible on Peacock, so the best way to watch the game is to purchase a subscription starting at $10.99/month here. Not a subscriber? You can get a Peacock monthly subscription to stream L.A. Dodgers vs. New York Yankees online, and keep it to watch other hits – including “Obsession,” “The Wild Robot,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Reminders of Him,” “The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules” and others.
Fubo
Fubo
Get 5-day Free Trial
At $63.99 for the first month of service ($88.99/month afterwards), Fubo is one of the best options for streaming the Dodgers-Yankees game. The service features NBC, as well as more than 220 live TV channels for cable-free streaming and an unlimited cloud DVR. Watch the game with Fubo’s 5-day free trial. You can even stream on up to two devices at the same time.
Hulu
Hulu + Live TV
Get 3-day Free Trial
Starting at $89.99/month, Hulu + Live TV is a great option for live channel streaming access to NBC, along with more than 100 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.
watch on Sling TV
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