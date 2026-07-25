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Jul 25, 2026 3:00pm PT

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Livestream: Here’s Where to Watch the Middleweight Pay-Per-View Match Online

By

Rudie Obias

Getty Images

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In an epic bout, Premier Boxing Champions travels to Australia, where American boxer Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (28-1-0) takes on Australian Tim “The Phoenix” Tszyu (27-3-0) in a high-profile middleweight match.

Spence, Jr. vs. Tszyu takes place on Saturday, July 25 at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia with a start time of 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The main event, which is set for 12 rounds, begins at 11:30pm ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

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watch Spence, Jr. vs. Tszyu PPV on DAZN

After a long history of injuries, even a car accident that derailed his training and recovery, Errol Spence, Jr., returns to the ring after a nearly three-year absence. He has a lot to prove that he has what it takes to be considered the best of the best in the middleweight class.

Meanwhile, Tim Tszyu is a tried-and-true elite fighter who is looking to build his legacy as the greatest boxer in Australian sports history.

There may be a few celebrities in-attendance to witness boxing history being made. This may include celebrity boxing fans, like Russell Crowe, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Irwin and others. To find out who is at the match, watch the pay-per-view livestream.

How To Watch Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Online

Want to watch the PBC fight online? Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu boxing pay-per-view livestream is available to watch on DAZN for $79.99.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for DAZN’s “Ultimate Tier” plan for just $49.99/month to get access to this PPV event, as well as 11 other PPV events throughout the year at no extra cost. It’s just a flat monthly subscription price. The plan has access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries.

DAZN is the home to global sports, including FIFA, BKFC, National League, UEFA Women’s Championship League, ERC and WRC racing, Riyadh Season boxing, NFL Game Pass International and other American and international sports leagues.

Taking place on Saturday, July 25, Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu PPV is available to livestream on DAZN for $79.99.

Fight Card, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Middleweight: Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu — Main Event

Super Featherweight: Stephen Fulton vs. Liam Wilson

Lightweight: Ahmad Reda vs. Paul Fleming

Middleweight: Ivan Actis vs. Callum Peters

watch Spence, Jr. vs. Tszyu PPV on DAZN

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the bout below:

Additionally, you can livestream the Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu PPV for $79.99 on Prime Video.

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