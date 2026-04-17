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Apr 17, 2026 12:30pm PT
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin Livestream: Where to Watch the Title Boxing Match Online
By
Rudie Obias
Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
The best boxers in the world travel to “The Big Apple” for the inaugural U.S. Most Valuable Promotions Women (MVPW) boxing event. For the main matchup, American Alycia Baumgardner (17-1-0) defends her unified super featherweight title against South Korean Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3). The title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Want to watch MVPW online? Here’s what you need to know.
Get: Directv 5-day Free Trial
When Is Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin? Date, Time
Baumgardner vs. Shin takes place on Friday, Apr. 17 from Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN Unlimited, with the main card starting around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN.
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Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: How to Watch Boxing Online for Free
The MVPW boxing event is available to watch on ESPN Unlimited for the prelims and ESPN for the main card. You can watch the main card with a subscription to DirecTV, which comes with a 5-day free trial.
DirecTV
DirecTV
DirecTV is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home.
Get 5-day Free Trial
Priced at $59.99/month for the first month of service ($94.99/month afterwards), you get access to the streaming service’s “Choice” package for Baumgardner vs. Shin on ESPN, along with over 125 sports channels.
ESPN
ESPN Unlimited
Get all ESPN networks with one streaming service
Get ESPN Unlimited
Get an ESPN Unlimited subscription here for $29.99/month, which will get you instant access to the livestream online. Unlike pay-per-view events, Baumgardner vs. Shin is available to stream online free for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.
For new subscribers, ESPN Unlimited bundle comes with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99/month. The bundle comes with ESPN Unlimited, as well as Disney+ and Hulu for free when you purchase access to the livestream feed.
ESPN Unlimited features everything that ESPN has to offer, including access to all of its networks and streaming service, like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN on ABC, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+. It’s the ideal streamer for sports fans who want it all. Learn more about ESPN Unlimited here.
Sling TV
Sling TV
Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.
Get Sling TV
Sling TV is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Sling Orange package starts for $4.99 for the streamer’s 1-Day Pass. The package includes ESPN.
Outside of the U.S.? You can also watch Baumgardner vs. Shin with a VPN, if you’re not in the U.S. You can sign-up for ExpressVPN here starting at just $2.79/month for 28 months and set your location to the U.S. You’ll then be able to watch Baumgardner vs. Garcia on DirecTV or ESPN Unlimited from anywhere in the world.
Get: ExpressVPN
Fubo
Fubo
Starting at $48.99 for the first month of service ($73.99/month afterwards)
Get 5-day Free Trial
Fubo is one of the best options for streaming Baumgardner vs. Shin. The service features ESPN for the boxing main card. It even has more than 200 live TV channels for cable-free streaming. Watch the event with Fubo’s 5-day free trial.
Hulu
Hulu + Live TV
Prices start at $89.99/month.
Get 3-day Free Trial
For another great option for to watch Baumgardner vs. Shin, check out Hulu + Live TV for live channel streaming with access to ESPN. Starting at $89.99/month, the streaming service has more than 95 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.
Check out the full fight card below, and stream on DirecTV here.
MVPW Fight Card
- Women’s Super Featherweight (Women’s Junior Lightweight): Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin – Main Event, WBO, WBA and IBF Title Fight
- Women’s Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Lani Daniels — Co-Main Event, WBO and IBF Title Fight
- Super Bantamweight: Elon Dejesus vs. Connor Adaway
- Super Lightweight: Alex Vargas vs. Ryan O’Rourke
- Women’s Bantamweight: Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Fernanda Reyes Delgado
- Women’s Flyweight: Natalie Dove vs. Maria Micheo Santizo
- Lightweight: Jahmal Harvey vs. Daniel Lugo
- Women’s Super Middleweight: Raquel Miller vs. Adriana Dos Santos Araujo
- Lightweight: Javon Walton vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba
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