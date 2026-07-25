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Jul 25, 2026 7:00am PT

Here’s How to Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Boxing Pay-Per-View Live Online

By

Rudie Obias

Warren Little/Getty Images

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The best boxers in the world travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend, where British fighter Anthony Joshua (29-4-0) takes on Albania boxer Kristian Prenga (20-1-0) in the heavyweight main event on Saturday, July 25.

The Joshua vs. Prenga pay-per-view event takes place at Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Coverage and prelims begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, while the main event is set for 12 rounds starting around 5:52 p.m. ET/2:52 p.m. PT.

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watch Joshua vs. Prenga PPV on DAZN

After seven months away from the ring since defeating and humiliating Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua is the favorite to win the match. However, Kristian Prenga is a pure power specialist who has the attack and smarts to beat Joshua in a knockout. By contrast, Joshua combines various punching techniques with power to win matches.

Whoever wins would be one step closer to a heavyweight title shot against current-champion Tyson Fury.

Additionally, there may be a few celebrities in-attendance. This may include celebrity boxing fans, such as Dr. Dre, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Garnett and others.

How To Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Online

Joshua vs. Prenga is available as a pay-per-view live boxing event, which goes for $59.99 on DAZN. You can sign up for free, but you have to pay for the event for access.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for DAZN’s “Ultimate Tier” plan for just $49.99/month to get access to this PPV event, as well as 11 other PPV events throughout the year at no extra cost. It’s just a flat monthly subscription price. The plan has access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries.

Fight Card

Heavyweight: Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga — Main Event

Super Middleweight: Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Simon Zachenhuber — WBO Title Fight

Super Welterweight: Josh Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko — IBF Title Fight

Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi vs. Alvino Herrera

Middleweight: Jakob Bank vs. Pawel August

Super Welterweight: Nishant Dev vs. Cesar Diaz

On Saturday, July 25, Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga PPV is available to livestream on DAZN for $59.99. The boxing has a start time of at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

watch Joshua vs. Prenga PPV on DAZN

Fan of world sports? DAZN is the home to global sports, including FIFA, BKFC, National League, UEFA Women’s Championship League, ERC and WRC racing, Riyadh Season boxing, NFL Game Pass International and other American and international sports leagues. Learn more about DAZN and its programming here.

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