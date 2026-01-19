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Jan 19, 2026 1:01pm PT

CFP National Championship 2026 Livestream: How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana Hoosiers Online Without Cable for Free

By

Rudie Obias

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

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After thrilling Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl games, the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship is set with two college powerhouses competing to win the CFP Trophy to finish out the 2025-26 season.

Scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, the game airs on ESPN — who is expecting for high ratings for the CFP event in early 2026 — so if you want to catch the game, there are a number of ways to watch online.

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Who’s Playing During 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The CFP National Championship finds the No. 10-ranked Miami Hurricanes (13-2) with head coach Mario Cristobal playing against the No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (15-0) with head coach Curt Cignetti at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Miami enters the game as the underdog, while Indiana is the clear favorites — especially with the team’s undefeated record. But, the season isn’t over with Miami taking on the role of spoiler, if the Hurricanes pull out the win. With the eyes of college sports on Hard Rock Stadium today, it should be an exciting and heart-thumping match up.

However, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action this season. The CFP National Championship game is also available to stream online on a variety of platforms, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN Unlimited.

How to Watch 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Online: Livestream Game Without Cable

Scroll down and check out the best ways to stream the CFP National Championship, below:

DirecTV

DirecTV

DirecTV is one of the best ways for cable-cutters to access live sports and TV from home.

Get 5-day Free Trial

Starting at $69.99/month, you get access to the streamer’s “MySports” package for CFP National Championship on ESPN, as well as more than 20 other sports channels, like FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX Sports, TNT and others.

ESPN

ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited includes everything ESPN has to offer, such as ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and much more.

Get ESPN Unlimited

It also includes access to the CFP National Championship game, as part of its service. You’ll also get access to other sports leagues, like UFC, F1, MLB, NHL, La Liga and others. ESPN Unlimited goes for $29.99/month.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

Plans start at $89.99/month.

Get 3-day Free Trial

Hulu + Live TV is a great option for live channel streaming CFP National Championship with access to ESPN, along with more than 95 other channels, as well as access to hit originals on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited.

Fubo

Fubo

Fubo is one of the best options for streaming CFP National Championship online, while the service features ESPN.

Get 7-day Free Trial

It even has more than 100 live TV channels for cable-free streaming. The streamer offers a 7-day free trial to try out the service before you commit.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming with the Sling Orange package going for $45.99 per month.

Get Sling TV

The package includes ESPN. Please note: Pricing and channel availability are subject to your local TV market.

Who Is Performing During the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime?

Since it’s a college football game, the teams’ marching bands — Miami’s Frost Band of the Hour and Indiana’s Marching Hundred — are scheduled to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium during halftime. However, soul recording artist Jamal Roberts is set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the United States National Anthem, while the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale perform “America the Beautiful.”

Tickets to the game are still available on TicketNetwork, VividSeats.com and SeatGeek. In fact, you can save $150 off when you spend $500 with promo code VARIETY150, or $300 off when you spend $1,000 with promo code VARIETY300 at TicketNetwork.com.

Buy CFP National Championship 2026 Tickets at TicketNetwork

In addition, you can use code VAR30 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com, or you can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

With kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, College Football Playoff National Championship 2026: Miami vs. Indiana broadcasts on ESPN via DirecTV.

Get: Directv 5-day Free Trial

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