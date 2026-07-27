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How to Stream Shark Week Live Online Without Cable

By Anna Tingley

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Shark Week has officially returned, bringing another frenzy of great whites, makos and other underwater predators to Discovery Channel.

The network’s annual programming event kicked off Sunday, July 26, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 1, with new specials airing nightly beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Cord-cutters can watch Shark Week live online through Sling TV, which carries Discovery Channel as part of its Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue packages.

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STREAM ON SLING TV

Sling Blue includes more than 40 live channels and allows subscribers to stream on as many as three devices simultaneously. The service also comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, making it possible to record Shark Week specials and watch them later.

Viewers who miss the live broadcasts can also add Discovery+ through Sling. Discovery+ is available in an ad-supported plan for $5.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, with Shark Week programming available to watch on demand.

This year marks the 38th edition of Shark Week, with Discovery rolling out 20 new specials focused on shark behavior, attacks, conservation and ocean science. The lineup opened with “K-Pop Shark Heroes,” featuring comedian Ken Jeong and singer Rei Ami on a mission to challenge misconceptions about sharks across East Asia.

Other highlights include “Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach,” which investigates great white sharks breaching along the U.S. coastline, and “Invasion of the Mega Sharks,” following researchers as they search for a potentially record-breaking great white off Nova Scotia.

Later in the week, “Jurassic Sharks” uses CGI and real-world expeditions to examine prehistoric species, while “Jaws vs Orca” explores the growing evidence that killer whales are hunting great whites. “How to Train a Great White” tests whether the predators can learn and respond to cues, and “Ultimate Shark Dive” follows high diver Molly Carlson as she attempts a helicopter jump into a narrow shark cage.

The week concludes Aug. 1 with “Great White Highway,” about the increasing number of great whites traveling along the East Coast, followed by “Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill,” which examines how thresher sharks use their powerful tails to incapacitate prey.

Stream Shark Week on Sling TV.

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