- Plus Icon Film
- Plus Icon TV
- Plus Icon What To Watch
- Plus Icon Music
- Plus Icon Docs
- Plus Icon Digital & Gaming
- Plus Icon Global
- Plus Icon Awards Circuit
- Plus Icon Video
- Plus Icon What To Hear
Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu
Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input
- Got a Tip?
- Newsletters
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
- U.S.
- Asia
- Global
Variety
Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu
Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input
Variety Plus Icon Read Next: Katseye’s Megan Skiendiel Fronts Rare Beauty and Warby Parker’s New Eyewear Collaboration
- Home
- Shopping
- News
Jul 31, 2026 1:44pm PT
Partner Content
You Can Now Land New York’s Toughest Restaurant Reservations Through DoorDash
The most coveted tables, including the Taylor Swift-adored Corner Store, are reserved for DashPass members.
By Anna Tingley
Plus Icon
Anna Tingley
-
Latest
- Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Trump and Ted Cruz’s Cruel Rhetoric on ‘The View,’ Jokes He Wants ‘Jihadist Leprechaun’ Printed on a Hat 58 minutes ago
- ‘Dune’ Launches Arrakis-Inspired Press-On Nail Collection With Glamnetic 1 hour ago
- Katseye’s Megan Skiendiel Fronts Rare Beauty and Warby Parker’s New Eyewear Collaboration 1 hour ago
See All
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Landing a table at one of New York City’s buzziest restaurants may now require more than quick reflexes and a carefully timed Resy alert.
DoorDash has expanded its in-app restaurant reservation service to New York, giving diners another way to book tables at coveted spots including The Corner Store, The Eighty-Six, Dante, L’Artusi, Roscioli, Scarpetta and Tokyo Record Bar. While customers can browse participating restaurants through the DoorDash app, the platform’s exclusive tables and some of its most desirable time slots are available only to DashPass members.
Related Stories
Trump Calls Bill Maher a 'Complete and Total Loser,' Tells Him 'Don’t Call Anymore' in Lengthy Truth Social Post
'The Birds' Reboot: Sarah Snook to Lead HBO Limited Series Take on Hitchcock Classic
SIGN UP FOR DASHPASS $9.99/Month
DashPass is DoorDash’s paid membership program, priced at $9.99 per month. Its core benefits include $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, plus 5% back in DoorDash credits on qualifying pickup purchases and select member-only promotions. DoorDash also offers discounted Lyft rides.
Among the restaurants leaning into the platform are The Corner Store, Taylor Swift’s favorite Soho hotspot known for its Wagyu French dip, and The Eighty-Six, a West Village steakhouse located in the former Chumley’s space. Both restaurants are exclusively bookable through DoorDash. Other participating destinations range from the Italian favorite L’Artusi to the vinyl-driven omakase experience at Tokyo Record Bar.
DoorDash also rewards diners for showing up. At launch, standard customers earned $10 in DoorDash credit after completing an eligible reservation, while DashPass members received $12. The credits can be applied to future delivery or grocery orders, although the promotion is subject to availability and may change.
The reservation rollout represents DoorDash’s latest attempt to become a more comprehensive dining platform rather than simply a delivery service. The company moved deeper into the restaurant-booking business after acquiring hospitality technology company SevenRooms for approximately $1.2 billion in 2025. DoorDash Reservations first debuted in Miami before expanding to New York and additional markets.
Sign up for Dashpass here.
Read More About:
Jump to Comments
More from Variety
-
AMC Theatres Sets All-Time Record for Quarterly Revenue, Thanks to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and ‘The Odyssey’
Loading comments...
Most Popular
-
Adam Driver Says 'The Ship Has Sailed' on 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' and He's Done Playing Kylo Ren: ‘It’s Over’
-
‘Logan’ Star Dafne Keen Says ‘I Was Offered Cocaine’ as an 11-Year-Old in Hollywood and Hugh Jackman ‘Made Sure No One Abused My Hours’ on…
-
Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in London Trial; Taken Into Custody
-
Pierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He’s ‘So Strong’ and I’m ‘Eager to See’ Who Becomes the Next…
-
‘The Pitt’ and ‘ER’ Are Similar Enough to Allow Crichton Suit, Appeals Court Rules
-
Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer 2’ Sets Global Streaming Premiere Date on Prime Video
-
Liam Neeson Says There’s ‘Nobody Better Than’ Meryl Streep to Take Over Aslan Role in 'Narnia,’ but Admits He Didn’t Know About Greta Gerwig’s Movie…
-
Texas’ New Attorney General Nathan Johnson Composed the Music for 67 ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Episodes, Years Before Election Day
-
‘Chucky’ Creator Fires Back at Nicki Minaj for Making the Killer Doll a Republican in ‘Vote Red’ Post: ‘Chucky Has a Trans Kid and Is Anti-ICE…
-
Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie Reunite — Again — for Netflix Revenge Action Movie ‘Dogfight’
Must Read
-
Sex, Love and War: How the Racy Gay Epic 'La Bola Negra' Could Win Netflix's First Best Picture Oscar
By Andrew Wallenstein 3 weeks
-
Ben Affleck Explains It All: Artists Equity, the Death of Movie Stars and the Dilemma With Comic Book Movies
-
Pete Davidson Grows Up: On Leaving 'SNL,' Famous Exes, the Joys of Fatherhood and Why He's Keeping His Hillary Clinton Tattoo
-
‘It’s Time for My Voice’: Jennifer Hudson on Reviving ‘Dreamgirls,’ Booking Tom Cruise for Her Talk Show and Writing Original Music…
-
The New Chris Rock: The Comedy Icon on Directing ‘Misty Green’ and Not Returning to the Oscars Unless He’s Nominated