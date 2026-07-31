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Jul 31, 2026 1:44pm PT

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You Can Now Land New York’s Toughest Restaurant Reservations Through DoorDash

The most coveted tables, including the Taylor Swift-adored Corner Store, are reserved for DashPass members.

By Anna Tingley

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Landing a table at one of New York City’s buzziest restaurants may now require more than quick reflexes and a carefully timed Resy alert.

DoorDash has expanded its in-app restaurant reservation service to New York, giving diners another way to book tables at coveted spots including The Corner Store, The Eighty-Six, Dante, L’Artusi, Roscioli, Scarpetta and Tokyo Record Bar. While customers can browse participating restaurants through the DoorDash app, the platform’s exclusive tables and some of its most desirable time slots are available only to DashPass members.

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SIGN UP FOR DASHPASS $9.99/Month

DashPass is DoorDash’s paid membership program, priced at $9.99 per month. Its core benefits include $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, plus 5% back in DoorDash credits on qualifying pickup purchases and select member-only promotions. DoorDash also offers discounted Lyft rides.

Among the restaurants leaning into the platform are The Corner Store, Taylor Swift’s favorite Soho hotspot known for its Wagyu French dip, and The Eighty-Six, a West Village steakhouse located in the former Chumley’s space. Both restaurants are exclusively bookable through DoorDash. Other participating destinations range from the Italian favorite L’Artusi to the vinyl-driven omakase experience at Tokyo Record Bar.

DoorDash also rewards diners for showing up. At launch, standard customers earned $10 in DoorDash credit after completing an eligible reservation, while DashPass members received $12. The credits can be applied to future delivery or grocery orders, although the promotion is subject to availability and may change.

The reservation rollout represents DoorDash’s latest attempt to become a more comprehensive dining platform rather than simply a delivery service. The company moved deeper into the restaurant-booking business after acquiring hospitality technology company SevenRooms for approximately $1.2 billion in 2025. DoorDash Reservations first debuted in Miami before expanding to New York and additional markets.

Sign up for Dashpass here.

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