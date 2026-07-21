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Jul 21, 2026 8:00am PT

Disney Store Returns to D23 Fan Event With F1 Jackets, ‘Peter Pan’ Collection Preview and Artist Meet-and-Greets

By

Anna Tingley

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Disney Store is returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with exclusive merchandise, interactive experiences and previews of upcoming collections.

The Disney Store booth will feature products from Disney x Formula 1, Blooms by Disney and a new assortment of exclusive plush, along with a first look at an upcoming “Peter Pan” collaboration with British accessories brand Skinnydip London.

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“D23 is the perfect place to celebrate the creativity and storytelling that inspire Disney Store,” Patrick Sager, vice president of Disney Store, tells Variety. “This year, we’re bringing fans an immersive experience where they can step into the world of products, discover exclusive merchandise, preview new collections and meet Disney Artists.”

The Disney x Formula 1 offering includes a first-to-market, limited-time capsule of premium jackets featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends designs. The Blooms by Disney display, meanwhile, will transform the plush collection — which originated at Hong Kong Disneyland — into an immersive flower shop featuring both current and new styles.

Disney Store will also debut a plush assortment inspired by D23’s color palette, featuring characters from Mickey & Friends and “Winnie the Pooh.” Skinnydip’s forthcoming “Peter Pan” collection will include apparel and accessories decorated with bespoke artwork inspired by Peter Pan, the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell. The collaboration will only be previewed at the event and will not yet be available to purchase.

Shopping inside the booth will take place through QR codes. Attendees can scan to purchase select Blooms by Disney items, Disney Store-exclusive plush and Disney x Formula 1 merchandise through DisneyStore.com, with orders delivered directly to their homes.

“[It’s] an opportunity to bring our newest products and collections to life through visual storytelling,” Leigh Healy, the VP merchandising and buying at Disney Store, says. “Through curated merchandise collections including first-to-market and exclusive to Disney Store product, as well as providing QR code enabled shopping, fans can discover and shop their favorite items.”

Select merchandise offered at the D23 Marketplace and Disney Store booth will subsequently become available online during Disney Store Ecommerce Day on Monday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. PT.

The booth will also host limited meet-and-greets, sketch sessions and signings with Disney Artists. Advance registration for the artist experiences will be available through the Disney D23 app from July 20 at 12 p.m. PT through July 24 at 12 p.m. PT.

Additional attractions include an immersive, life-size claw machine designed for photos and social content, as well as limited-release tote bags and stickers featuring new character illustrations by Disney Artists. Attendees can also enter a drawing to receive a Disney Store-branded tote featuring artwork created live on-site by a Disney Fine Arts artist.

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