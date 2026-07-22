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Jul 22, 2026 11:32am PT

Hollywood’s Favorite Ugg Slippers (To Never Wear on a Christopher Nolan Set)

The "Odyssey" director said this week he bans Uggs on set, calling the popular shoes a "signifier of modernity."

By

Anna Tingley

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Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey” has spawned countless debates since its blockbuster release — over representation and historical accuracy and, at least in my friend group, whether Travis Scott has iPhone face. But another, albeit much more benign, question has emerged during the press cycle this week: can an actor convincingly play an Ancient Greek god in the presence of an Ugg slipper?

This is perhaps the first time you’ve seen those words strung together but Nolan has long banned Uggs from his sets. In an interview with Gayle King on Tuesday, he described the popular shoe as a “signifier of modernity” that “can actually weirdly take you out of reality.”

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In the case of “The Odyssey,” it makes sense that Nolan may not have wanted Matt Damon’s Odysseus, running miles through Troy in sandals, to have the comfort of sheepskin slippers in the back of his mind. Penelope, too, would surely have appreciated Ugg’s signature plush lining during her 20-year wait in the palace of Ithaca, but it may have taken Anne Hathaway out of the moment.

Thankfully, in the modern world, one doesn’t have to be a queen to enjoy such luxuries. “Sometimes actors will turn up, because the footwear hurts them, in these big, fluffy, comfy slippers,” Nolan said, adding that his shoe ban has become a long-running joke with Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway — two Ugg devotees who have had to set aside their loyalties while working with the Oscar-winning director.

If you’re a Nolan-head now finding yourself eyeing your own Ugg boots in despair: worry not. “Uggs are great,” he told King when asked if he had something against the brand in particular. My middle school self, who treated her Uggs with as much care as Carrie Bradshaw does her Manolos, is also glowing in his approval.

Hollywood has long had a love affair with Uggs, which were founded in 1978 in Santa Monica, California. Kate Moss, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sarah Jessica Parker are just a few of their most famous fans. Other sheepskin sightings? Beyonce at the Super Bowl, Ashley Tisdale on a red carpet, Ben Affleck on a (non-Nolan set) and Sienna Miller at the airport. They may be a “signifier of modernity,” but they’re also impressively versatile…

Below, shop a few of Hollywood’s favorite Ugg styles through the years:

Ugg Classic Mini II

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Ugg Classic Short Boot

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Ugg Classic Short Boot

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Ugg Tazz Slipper

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DUPE

Fireside by Dearfoams Perth Bootie

$98.99 $147 33% off

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