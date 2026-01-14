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Jan 14, 2026 8:46am PT

‘Bridgerton’ Gets Updated Funko Pops Ahead of Show’s Fourth Season

By

Karla Cote

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If you’ve ever wanted to bring the Regency era home with you, now’s the chance.

Ahead of “Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 1, premiering Jan. 29 on Netflix, Funko has released its newest collection featuring fan-favorite characters Benedict Bridgerton, Sophie Baek, Lady Danbury, Eloise Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte. The Funko Pops bring the elegance, drama, and signature Regency-era style of the show to life in collectible form. They are now available to purchase for $14.99 on Funko.com.

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The show first premiered in 2020 and is based on a book series of the same name by author Julia Quinn. The seasons take viewers through the relationships of the Bridgerton siblings as they hunt for love — regardless of how keen they are on finding it.

In his vinyl figure, titular brother Benedict Bridgerton sports an all-black look, topped off with the domino mask he wears to his mother’s famous masquerade ball. His love interest, Sophie Baek, is his perfect opposite in her silver gown and mask, making her the mysterious “lady in the silver gown” that Benedict searches for in the aftermath of their first meeting.

Benedict Bridgerton Funko Pop

BUY NOW $14.99

Sophie Baek Funko Pop

BUY NOW $14.99

This is the latest release in a line of product collaborations tied to the show. Just last week, Pandora announced a limited-edition collection inspired by “Bridgerton,” and late last year, Dove debuted four limited-edition scents in honor of the show’s fourth season.

Funko is famous for its renditions of iconic characters and personalities. Previous highlights include KPop Demon Hunters, Superman and Krypto ahead of James Gunn’s “Superman” and Dexter tied to the revival of “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Part 2 of “Bridgerton” Season 4 will begin streaming on Netflix on Feb. 26. In the meantime, shop more of the new regal offerings from Funko below:

Lady Danbury Funko Pop

BUY NOW $14.99

Eloise Bridgerton Funko Pop

BUY NOW $14.99

Queen Charlotte Funko Pop

BUY NOW $14.99

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