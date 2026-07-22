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Jul 22, 2026 12:29pm PT

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Bose Wants to Be the Centerpiece of Your Living Room Again With the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker

By Anna Tingley

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If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose is reviving one of its most recognizable product names with the launch of the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, the flagship wireless speaker in the company’s reimagined Lifestyle Collection. The new release is currently a bestseller on Best Buy, where it’s available in its Black and White Smoke colorways for $299.

The speaker arrives alongside the new Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer, marking Bose’s return to the Lifestyle branding after retiring the line in 2022. With the line, customers can start with one speaker and expand into a multi-room setup or a full home theater over time. Best Buy also boasts an exclusive bundle with the soundbar and subwoofer for $1,699 (an $199 discount).

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The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker packs three drivers — including an upward-firing driver designed to create a taller, more immersive soundstage using Bose’s TrueSpace (or TrueSpatial) audio processing. The company says its proprietary CleanBass technology delivers fuller low-end performance without requiring a separate subwoofer, while the compact form factor is intended to fit comfortably on a bookshelf, kitchen counter or side table.

The speaker is built around streaming flexibility. It supports Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm auxiliary input, allowing users to play music directly from their preferred apps instead of relying exclusively on Bose’s software. Alexa voice control is built in, and Bose says it’s the first third-party speaker to ship with Amazon’s Alexa+ assistant in the U.S.

The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is also designed to grow with users’ setups. Two speakers can be paired together for stereo playback, while owners can later add the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer to create configurations ranging from a simple multi-room system to a Dolby Atmos-equipped 7.1.4 home theater. Plus, the updated Bose app walks users through setup and lets them group speakers across rooms.

Perhaps most impressive, it packs these high-tech specs into a sleek shell, with softer curves, fabric-wrapped grilles and premium finishes.

Shop Bose’s new Lifestyle Ultra Speaker on Best Buy.

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