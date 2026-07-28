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Jul 28, 2026 1:30pm PT

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Boost Mobile Is Making First Phones More Affordable for Back-to-School Season

By William Earl

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@beautifulbill

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If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Back-to-school shopping usually means backpacks, notebooks and dorm-room basics. But for many families, a phone plan — or a first phone — has become just as essential.

Boost Mobile is leaning into that rite of passage with a slate of back-to-school tech deals aimed at parents looking to get their kids connected without committing to a traditional wireless contract. The carrier’s current offers include an iPhone 16e deal, a free Samsung Galaxy A16 5G promotion, discounted 5G tablets and a bring-your-own-phone plan starting at $10 per month for the first three months, then $25 Forever.

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The standout offer is the iPhone 16e, which is down to $149.99 when you prepay for two months through their $60 Unlimited Premium Plan. The device is positioned as an entry point into Apple’s current iPhone lineup, and also comes with AppleCare availability through Boost Protect.

For families looking for a lower-cost Android option, Boost Mobile is also promoting the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G as a free phone offer, along with 5G tablets starting at $59.99 through its back-to-school campaign. The tablet deal is geared toward students who need a portable screen for homework, streaming, video calls or travel, without the price tag of a full laptop.

Meanwhile, the carrier’s bring-your-own-device plan works as a budget workaround for parents who do not want to buy a new phone at all. Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan is currently advertised at $10 per month for the first three months, then $25 per month forever after that, for new customers. The plan includes unlimited data, talk, and text with 30GB of premium data.

In general, Boost Mobile’s offers are centered around prepaid flexibility: no annual long-term service contracts, no credit checks, support for eSIM and physical SIM cards and no-cost activation. Plus, the company also boasts a 30-day money-back guarantee for service fees.

The back-to-school push arrives as parents continue to balance the practical need for student connectivity with the cost of increasingly expensive phones and wireless plans. If you’re a parent looking for that perfect middle ground, Boost Mobile is the place to start.

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