- Plus Icon Film
- Plus Icon TV
- Plus Icon What To Watch
- Plus Icon Music
- Plus Icon Docs
- Plus Icon Digital & Gaming
- Plus Icon Global
- Plus Icon Awards Circuit
- Plus Icon Video
- Plus Icon What To Hear
Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu
Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input
- Got a Tip?
- Newsletters
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
- U.S.
- Asia
- Global
Variety
Plus Icon Click to expand the Mega Menu
Plus Icon Click to Expand Search Input
Variety Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Hamilton’ Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Featuring Original Broadway Cast Reunion and Unreleased Tracks
- Home
- Shopping
- News
Jul 28, 2026 1:30pm PT
Partner Content
Boost Mobile Is Making First Phones More Affordable for Back-to-School Season
By William Earl
Plus Icon
William Earl
@beautifulbill
-
Latest
- ‘SNL’ Cold Open Crashed by Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins, Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, Who Admits He ‘Might Be Gay’ 16 hours ago
- Martin Scorsese Says His ‘Cleopatra’ Movie With Angelina Jolie Was ‘Ruined’ by Seth Rogen and the Sony Hack: ‘It Was Gonna Be Really Wild’ 2 days ago
- ‘Christmas at the Kringles’ Director on Mixing Holiday Horror, Humor and Heart With a Cast of Comic Ringers 2 days ago
See All
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Back-to-school shopping usually means backpacks, notebooks and dorm-room basics. But for many families, a phone plan — or a first phone — has become just as essential.
Boost Mobile is leaning into that rite of passage with a slate of back-to-school tech deals aimed at parents looking to get their kids connected without committing to a traditional wireless contract. The carrier’s current offers include an iPhone 16e deal, a free Samsung Galaxy A16 5G promotion, discounted 5G tablets and a bring-your-own-phone plan starting at $10 per month for the first three months, then $25 Forever.
Related Stories
Italian Content Investment Dropped 7.4% in 2025 Largely Due to Uncertainty Over Domestic Tax Credits, Rome MIA Market Report Says
Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo Return for Netflix’s ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Seasons 2 and 3
SHOP Now
The standout offer is the iPhone 16e, which is down to $149.99 when you prepay for two months through their $60 Unlimited Premium Plan. The device is positioned as an entry point into Apple’s current iPhone lineup, and also comes with AppleCare availability through Boost Protect.
For families looking for a lower-cost Android option, Boost Mobile is also promoting the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G as a free phone offer, along with 5G tablets starting at $59.99 through its back-to-school campaign. The tablet deal is geared toward students who need a portable screen for homework, streaming, video calls or travel, without the price tag of a full laptop.
Meanwhile, the carrier’s bring-your-own-device plan works as a budget workaround for parents who do not want to buy a new phone at all. Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan is currently advertised at $10 per month for the first three months, then $25 per month forever after that, for new customers. The plan includes unlimited data, talk, and text with 30GB of premium data.
In general, Boost Mobile’s offers are centered around prepaid flexibility: no annual long-term service contracts, no credit checks, support for eSIM and physical SIM cards and no-cost activation. Plus, the company also boasts a 30-day money-back guarantee for service fees.
The back-to-school push arrives as parents continue to balance the practical need for student connectivity with the cost of increasingly expensive phones and wireless plans. If you’re a parent looking for that perfect middle ground, Boost Mobile is the place to start.
Read More About:
Jump to Comments
More from Variety
-
Brad Bird on Why He Took ‘Ray Gunn’ to Skydance Instead of Pixar: Making Animated Films for Teens and Adults ‘Shouldn’t Be a Controversial Decision’
-
Netflix’s ‘The Blue Road’ Director Han Jun-hee on Why Playing It Safe Is the Real Risk
-
Netflix Q3 Revenue Meets Wall Street Estimates, Forecasts Q4 Slowdown and Says It Will Miss Ad Sales Target for the Year
-
‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’ Creators Break Down Its Shocking Finale
-
Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo Return for Netflix’s ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Seasons 2 and 3
-
Netflix Stock Deflates to Two-Year Low. What Will It Take to Revive Revenue Growth?
Loading comments...
Most Popular
-
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Cuts 50% of Employees After Actress Buys Back Company
-
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to End With Season 20 at Paramount+
-
Inde Navarrette Takes Swipe at Shane Gillis During 'SNL' Monologue
-
Inde Navarrette Wins Halloween With Penis-Destroying Robot 'SNL' Sketch 'The Inventor's Wife'
-
'SNL' Cold Open Crashed by Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins, Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, Who Admits He 'Might Be Gay'
-
Heidi Klum Dressed Up as a Severed Human Hand for Her Annual Halloween Party
-
'SNL' Weekend Update Finally Weighs in on Israel
-
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Light Up Gold House's Diwali Event as Group Launches South Asian Shorts Fund
-
Taika Waititi Slams 'Klara and the Sun' Critics as 'Irrelevant,' 'Sad Lost Souls' and Says He Hasn't 'Read a Review' in 15 Years: ‘But I Do Listen to…
-
Michael Mann Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself in the Leg at Los Angeles Gun Range
Must Read
-
Sex, Love and War: How the Racy Gay Epic 'La Bola Negra' Could Win Netflix's First Best Picture Oscar
By Andrew Wallenstein 3 weeks
-
Ben Affleck Explains It All: Artists Equity, the Death of Movie Stars and the Dilemma With Comic Book Movies
-
Pete Davidson Grows Up: On Leaving 'SNL,' Famous Exes, the Joys of Fatherhood and Why He's Keeping His Hillary Clinton Tattoo
-
‘It’s Time for My Voice’: Jennifer Hudson on Reviving ‘Dreamgirls,’ Booking Tom Cruise for Her Talk Show and Writing Original Music…
-
The New Chris Rock: The Comedy Icon on Directing ‘Misty Green’ and Not Returning to the Oscars Unless He’s Nominated