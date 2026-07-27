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Jul 27, 2026 10:00am PT

‘Bluey’ Fans Can Now Bring the Heeler Family Home With Tonies’ New Collection – Here’s Where to Shop

By Katie Ann Lehman

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Bluey is officially making its way onto the Toniebox.

In a new partnership between Tonies and BBC Studios, the hit preschool series is expanding into the screen-free audio platform for the first time, bringing Bluey, Bingo and the rest of the Heeler family into a new format built around listening and imaginative play.

The move extends Bluey beyond television into Tonies’ collectible audio system, where characters come to life through physical figurines placed on the Toniebox player. Each figure unlocks stories, music and character moments designed for independent play — no screens, apps or setup required.

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The launch includes a range of Bluey-themed Tonies, with figures featuring Bluey, Bingo and Muffin. Alongside the core figures, the collaboration also introduces a Tonieplay game with 100+ interactive moments from the show including a game of ‘Keepy Uppy’, ‘Dance Mode’ and the ‘Magic Xylophone’. The collection is rounded out with themed accessories, including Bluey-branded sleeves and carry bags.

Tonies’ Bluey collection also arrives amid a broader expansion push for the company, which has been rapidly scaling its licensed lineup over the past year with new Disney Cuddle Tonies and the recent Tonieplay Hasbro collection, underscoring how quickly it is growing its roster of major entertainment brands.

“At tonies, we’re listening to our audience and responding to what excites them,” says Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies. “Few brands capture family connection and playful storytelling quite like Bluey. For years, families around the world have asked for Bluey on the Toniebox, and we are incredibly proud to bring this beloved world to life in a way that feels uniquely Tonies. This partnership is another powerful example of why many of the world’s leading family brands trust Tonies to thoughtfully extend the stories fans already love.”

The Bluey Toniebox collection is available now exclusively at Target. Shop the collection below.

Bluey Tonie Figurines – 3 pack Set

Your favorite episodes brought to life in audio format, this three-pack brings plenty of laughs, family fun and a little Muffin-fueled chaos to story time.

Buy Now at Target $59.99

Tonieplay Bluey: Play All Day Game

Kids can play along with eight favorite Bluey episodes, including Keepy Uppy, Dance Mode and Magic Xylophone.

Buy Now at Target $24.99

Bluey Toniebox 2 Play Set – Sky Blue

The perfect starter pack for your little one, this set includes the blue Toniebox 2, a Bluey Tonie packed with favorite stories and the Bluey Tonieplay Game.

Buy NOw at Target $169.99

Toniebox 2 Sleeve: Bluey

Give their Toniebox a little Bluey makeover with this easy slip-on sleeve. It stays snug during playtime while letting the sound come through loud and clear.

Buy NOw at Target $15.99

Listen & Go Carrying Case for Toniebox – Bluey

Take Bluey and the Toniebox fun on the go with this matching carrying case, designed to keep everything together between adventures. It has room for the Toniebox, headphones, charging cable and a few favorite Tonies.

Buy Now at Target $29.99

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