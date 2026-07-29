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Jul 29, 2026 10:27am PT

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T-Mobile’s Home Internet Deals Include $200 Cash-Back Credit and Free Subscriptions to Hulu and Paramount+

By Rudie Obias

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If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

T-Mobile is making it more affordable to cut ties with traditional internet providers.

For a limited time, new customers who sign up for any T-Mobile 5G Home Internet plan can receive their first month of service on T-Mobile1, plus up to $200 back through a virtual prepaid card.2

Shop The Best T-Mobile Home Internet Deals

The rebate amount depends on which plan customers select. New subscribers can receive $100 back with the Rely or Amplified plans, while those who choose the higher-tier All-In plan are eligible for the full $200 virtual prepaid Mastercard.

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T-Mobile 5G Home Internet uses the carrier’s cellular 5G network rather than a traditional cable or fiber connection. Customers receive a wireless gateway that converts the nearby mobile signal into a Wi-Fi network for devices throughout the home, helping eliminate the need for cable installation or a technician appointment.

The service has become an increasingly prominent alternative to major cable companies, particularly for households looking for simpler pricing and fewer long-term commitments. T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet plans include unlimited data and do not require annual contracts, though availability and speeds vary by address.

Check Eligibility ONLINE

T-Mobile also includes a five-year price guarantee with eligible plans, promising not to raise the price of fixed-wireless 5G internet data during that period. Exclusions like taxes and fees apply.

The All-In plan also adds perks including Hulu with ads and Paramount+ Essential – totaling more than $20 in monthly savings compared to the streamers’ regular subscription prices.

Find out more about T-Mobile’s best home internet deals here.

with bill credit; plus tax ↩︎ Allow 7 weeks from rebate submission ↩︎

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