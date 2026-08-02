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Aug 1, 2026 8:55pm PT
Toymaker Hasbro Reimagines Most Iconic Board Games With Spider-Man-Themed Graphics and Gameplay
By Tim Chan
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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is shaping up to be a big hit at the box office, challenging 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” for the biggest North American movie opening of all time.
Now, fans can also compete in a different type of challenge, with toymaker Hasbro re-releasing a number of its most popular board games with Spider-Man-themed gameplay. The releases include Spider-Man editions of games like Monopoly, Connect 4, Yahtzee and Chutes & Ladders. Even better: Amazon has put a number of the games on sale on the heels of the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” release (note: prices were accurate as of this writing, but as with all Amazon deals, the discount could change at anytime).
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Here’s a look at some of the Spider-Man-themed board games available to buy online now.
Amazon
AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4 Marvel Spider-Man Edition
$12.99 $19.99 35% off
Buy Now On Amazon
This Spider-Man edition of Connect 4 swaps the red and yellow discs of the original game for red and black discs, in a game of Peter Parker vs. Miles Morales. The game “board” is also rendered in a Spider-Man-inspired blue and red colorway. The first person to form a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line with four of their team’s tokens, wins.
Amazon says more than 1,000 shoppers have picked up this Spider-Man version of Connect 4 in the last month alone, and it’s selling fast on the heels of the new film.
AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders: Marvel Spider-Man Edition
$11.49 $14.99 23% off
Buy Now On Amazon
This version of Chutes and Ladders lets you move around the gameboard as Spider-Man, White Tiger, Iron Spider, Power Man, Venom, Black Cat, Green Goblin or Rhino, with the ability to climb and slide your way to the finish line. Characters from the film franchise also line the board, which is framed by a blue spider web print.
AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
Hasbro Gaming Spidey and His Amazing Friends Yahtzee Jr.
$11.49 $14.99 23% off
Buy Now ON AMAZON
The classic dice game gets re-imagined for younger players and Spider-Man fans alike. In this version of Yahtzee, players shake up the dice and roll them try to match as many characters as they can. Characters include Spidey, Miles Morales and Ghost Spider, among others.
Amazon says more than 2,000 people have purchased this game in the last few weeks, with almost 80% of shoppers giving it a full, five-star review online.
POPULAR PICK
Monopoly: Marvel Spider-Man
$29.97 $34.95 14% off
Buy Now AT WALMART
The iconic buying and trading board game swaps collecting properties for capturing super villains as players move around the board as one of six characters from across the Spider-verse, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Ghost Spider.
In this version of Monopoly, players can take the subway for shortcuts, grab the “Symbol of Great Responsibility” to unlock special abilities, and use Daily Bugle cards to find new gameplay options against opponents. Get this game on sale right now at Walmart.com.
AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
$11.49 $19.99 43% off
Buy Now On Amazon
Younger players, meantime, can pick up this Spider-Man edition of Monopoly Junior, with players competing as Spidey, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, or Ms. Marvel to protect their neighborhood.
The game swaps properties with Marvel characters like Ant-Man, Doc Ock, Iron Man, Wasp and Hulk.
FAN FAVORITE
Marvel Guess Who? Board Game
$31.15 $34.99 11% off
Buy Now On Amazon
And Amazon has this Marvel edition of Guess Who?, with players competing to guess 24 of the most celebrated characters from Stan Lee’s superhero universe. Spider-Man is included, as is Captain America, Black Window and Black Panther, among others.
Hasbro has long been a licensing partner for Marvel, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company. In addition to the Spider-Man-themed games above, Hasbro also recently released a Marvel Superheroes Commander Deck as part of Magic: The Gathering’s latest “Universes Beyond” set.
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