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Jul 21, 2026 11:30am PT
Expedia Reveals 2026 ‘Island Hot List,’ With St. Lucia, Porto Santo and Cape Verde, Following Country’s Cinderella World Cup Run
By Tim Chan
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Tim Chan
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St. Lucia, Porto Santo, Praslin and Syros are the among the top island escapes to travel to this year, according to Expedia‘s 2026 Island Hot List, an annual ranking of the most popular island destinations based on searches and bookings.
Released July 21, this year’s Island Hot List highlights ten under-the-radar islands that offer an “alternative to traditional hotspots,” per Expedia, with the locations lauded for “combining natural beauty, cultural depth, and sometimes better value.”
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St. Lucia tops the list for 2026, with Expedia reporting searches for the Eastern Caribbean island up 125% over 2025. Travelers say the lush getaway in the Lesser Antilles is best for “romantic escapes,” citing its intimate vibe and host of luxury resorts. Of course there’s plenty for adventure seekers to do as well, with long stretches of beaches, tropical rainforests and dramatic volcanoes in the distance.
Expedia
WHERE TO STAY
Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort
St. Lucia pick
BOOK NOW
Porto Santo Island, in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, ranked second on Expedia’s 2026 Island Hot List, with searches for the destination up 85% from this time last year. Expedia says the so-called “golden” island ranks best for “wellness and relaxation,” with travelers seeking out spa treatments and tranquil moments along stretches of sand that are said to hold calming “geotherapeutic” properties. Porto Santo also offers an airy and quieter sun-soaked getaway, compared to the busy resorts and mountainous landscapes of its sister island, Madeira.
WHERE TO STAY
Pestana Porto Santo Beach Resort & Spa
Porto Santo pick
BOOK NOW
Praslin, an island in the Seychelles, comes in third on this year’s list, as a destination for “nature lovers.” Located in the Indian Ocean, Praslin is home to the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve (“May Valley”), a national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers an expansive palm forest promising sightings of rare birds and plants (like the Coco de Mer palms). You can also hit the open water to snorkel for giant turtles and coral reefs, or swim along Anse Lazio beach, renowned for its white sand and dramatic granite boulders in the distance.
WHERE TO STAY
Coco de Mer Hotel and Black Parrot Suites
Praslin pick
BOOK NOW
This year’s Expedia roundup also includes Syros Greece, which the booking site says is best for foodies looking for both authentic and inventive Greek cuisine; Lofoten Islands in Norway for arctic adventures; Phu Quoc, Vietnam for “affordable luxury;” and Sanibel Island over in Florida, which Expedia says is “best for family escapes.” Other islands on the Hot List are Palawan, Philippines; Culebra, Puerto Rico; and Fiji, along with Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which was named Expedia’s “Best Private Island for Cruises.” Great Stirrup Cay is a private island that is exclusive to Norwegian Cruise Line guests.
Of course, this year’s Island Hot Lists reflects what people are buzzing about and Expedia says searches for Cape Verde have shot up a whopping 805% on the heels of the country’s cinderella World Cup run. The travel site says the archipelagic country off the coast of West Africa saw interest boom after “a summer of soccer, where team Cape Verde melted soccer fans’ hearts and drove a new wave of travel demand.”
Expedia
WHERE TO STAY
Morabeza Hotel
Cabo Verde pick
BOOK NOW
Cape Verde was ranked 67th in the FIFA rankings prior to the World Cup but finished second in Group H with three draws (including tying now-World Cup champions Spain). The team then went on to narrowly lose to Argentina in a Round of 32 knockout stage match, earning the respect of Lionel Messi and soccer fans from around the world. Expedia, meantime, calls it the “Best Ultimate Soccer-inspired Island.”
“Islands don’t just satisfy the urge to get away; they can also be one of the smartest vacation values, thanks to all-inclusive resorts and bundle savings on Expedia,” says Melanie Fish, VP of Public Relations, Expedia Group Brands, who adds that “The list was finalized until two destinations generated so much buzz from cruise travelers and soccer fans that we had to give them awards of their own.”
The 2026 Expedia Island Hot List was based on global flight searches made on all Expedia points of sale from September 22, 2025 to March 22, 2026, for travel any date in 2026. See the full list here.
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