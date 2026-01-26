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Jan 26, 2026 9:18am PT
Alexander Skarsgård Makes a Case For the Winter Flip-Flop at Sundance
By
Anna Tingley
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
An unseasonably warm Sundance? Alexander Skarsgård isn’t phased. Instead of typical snow boots, the actor donned a pair of leather thong sandals to the premiere of “The Moment” on Friday night — and it very well may be the first time bare toes have hit a Park City carpet (at least without risking frost bite).
Skarskård topped off his full Valentino ensemble — consisting of a two-toned windbreaker jacket beneath a khaki-hued trench — with a pair of the Italian brand’s signature Rockstud flip-flops.
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An instinct for sartorial mischief has long been part of Skarsgård’s public persona, and it’s backed up by a growing archive of very specific, very deliberate fashion moments. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, while promoting “Infinity Pool,” he made headlines in Saint Laurent thigh-high leather boots. That same festival run saw him lean into fetish wear with harness detailing. Elsewhere in Europe, Skarsgård has repeatedly used footwear as a subversive tool, favoring towering boots, lug-sole platforms and exaggerated silhouettes that destabilize the traditional red carpet power suit.
In A24’s “The Moment,” Skarsgård plays creative director whose alluring unknowability convinces Charli xcx (playing a fictionalized version of herself) to toss aside everything that had made her successful. He also stars in a second Sundance film “Wicker, in which he plays a creature conjured from grasses and reeds to provide Olivia Colman’s little-loved fishmonger character companionship and solace.
In his review of the “The Moment,” Variety critic Owen Gleiberman writes that “Skarsgård, who resembles a very tall version of Jim Carrey, plays him with a passive-aggressive fatuousness that is, in itself, a bit Carrey-like.”
Check out more of the best Sundance 2026 fashion moments here, and shop through a few flip-flop options inspired by Skarsgårds subversive footwear choice below:
Rivington Stud Flip Flop in Black
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Yves Saint Laurent Leather Thong Sandals
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